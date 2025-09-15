Make Industrial Distribution a 'Preferred Source' on Google

Google has announced the launch of "Preferred Sources" in the U.S. and India. The feature allows users to select their favorite sources and stay up to date on the latest content from sites they follow.

By selecting Preferred Sources, users will see more of their favorite sites' articles displayed within Google's Top Stories.

To make Industrial Distribution a preferred source, log into your Google account and then click this link. Then, select the box next to our logo.

Users can also follow this process:

Search for a topic that is in the news

Click the icon to the right of Top Stories