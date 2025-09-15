Make Industrial Distribution a 'Preferred Source' on Google

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 15, 2025
Google has announced the launch of "Preferred Sources" in the U.S. and India. The feature allows users to select their favorite sources and stay up to date on the latest content from sites they follow.

By selecting Preferred Sources, users will see more of their favorite sites' articles displayed within Google's Top Stories.

To make Industrial Distribution a preferred source, log into your Google account and then click this link. Then, select the box next to our logo.

Users can also follow this process:

  • Search for a topic that is in the news
  • Click the icon to the right of Top Stories

Top Stories

  • Type "inddist.com" into the search bar and select the box next to our logo
  • Click "reload results" in the bottom right corner to see more content from our website
