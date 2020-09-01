Lawson Products Boosts MRO Scale, Acquires Partsmaster

At $35 million, it's Lawson's largest acquisition in five years.

Sep 1st, 2020
Mike Hockett
Lawson Productseasfd

MRO products distributor Lawson Products announced its most significant transaction in recent years on Tuesday, stating that the Chicago-based company has acquired Greenville, TX-based Partsmaster from NCH Corporation in a $35.3 million deal.

PartsmasterFounded in 1968, Partsmaster is a fellow MRO products distributor and solutions provider with annual sales of approximately $63 million. company serves about 16,000 customers through its 200-plus sales representatives primarily out of its Greenville distribution center.

It marks the largest acquisition in five years for Lawson Products, which was No. 31 on Industrial Distribution’s 2019 Big 50 List with $349 million in 2018 sales. With Partsmaster on board, Lawson’s annual revenues now look to hit $400 million.

“This transaction is an important step in our continued growth strategy. We’re very excited about expanding our sales team and customer base further positioning Lawson as a leader in MRO vendor managed inventory services,” stated Michael DeCata, president and CEO of Lawson. “Partsmaster is a strong strategic fit with a similar VMI business model, similar product margins, a complementary product offering and a passion for providing great service to customers. We welcome the Partsmaster team and look forward to working with them, sharing best practices and driving growth through our entire organization.”

Lawson ProductseLawson paid $2.3 million of the purchase price at closing, and will pay the remaining $33.0 million in May 2021, plus the assumption of certain liabilities.

Lawson’s most recent prior acquisition was its fall 2017 purchase of Canadian fastener distributor The Bolt Supply House for $32 million.

In January of 2019, Partsmaster completed its acquisition of Cen-Tex Fittings and Fasteners, a regional supplier of specialty production fasteners based in Waco, TX.

In late 2018, Partsmaster finished combining its two distribution centers in Greenville into its current, significantly larger facility there — incorporating both the ocmpany’s core MRO selling business and its growing military business.

Related
Lawson Products Sdf
Lawson Products Q2 Sales Fell 25%, But Are Improving
Jul 30th, 2020
Sp 50 Best 2020sdfg
4 Big 50 Distributors Named Among Best Companies to Sell For
Jul 9th, 2020
Lawson Products
Lawson Products Furloughs 100
Apr 30th, 2020
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
I Stock 939278016aa
Not Resting, CD&R Will Acquire Epicor for $4.7 Billion
The news comes just three weeks after CD&R announced it will buy HD Supply's Construction & Industrial unit for $2.9 billion.
Aug 31st, 2020
Egc H Dx B Xc Aai7 Ob
TricorBraun to Acquire Price Container and Packaging
St. Louis-based TricorBraun gains a like distributor serving primarily the industrial and food markets in the US Mountain West and Northwest.
Aug 27th, 2020
118490197 595056247834781 7672268486723335700 Oa
Builders FirstSource to Buy BMC Stock Holdings for $2.5B
It will create a building materials distributor with $11 billion in annual sales, soon to be led by BMC's current CEO.
Aug 27th, 2020
Bunzl
Europe's Bunzl Acquires PPE Distributor in US, Packaging Distributor in Ireland
The London-based distribution giant has added Tennessee-based MCR Safety and Dublin-based Abco Kovex.
Aug 25th, 2020
Lp+website Header Gpi+website
FATHOM Acquires Metal 3D Printing Supplier GPI
The acquisition moves FATHOM, ICOMold, GPI and Midwest Compost Technologies all under the same digital manufacturing brand.
Aug 21st, 2020
209541 453909224641249 805980186 O
SCHAEDLER YESCO ACQUIRES LOCATIONS FROM REXEL USA
Harrisburg, PA-based Shaedler Yesco has acquired Rexel's Pittston, PA and Johnson City, NY locations, including the Rockwell Automation APR serving them.
Aug 18th, 2020
C h Hansonaasfd
C.H. Hanson Acquires Cleveland's Superior Tool
144-year-old C.H. Hanson gains a supplier of plumbing hand tools.
Aug 13th, 2020
00 Post Feature Fort Wayne Opening 01
Harrington Plastics Acquires Aetna Plastics, Opens DC
The distributor of PVF, tubing, hosing & accessories and more continues to grow.
Aug 11th, 2020
Hd Supply Kdfgnafd
HD Supply Selling White Cap to CDR for $2.9B
Private investment firm CDR will then merge White Cap with fellow large distributor Construction Supply Group.
Aug 11th, 2020
Mallory Fthsgdf
Mallory Stays on Acquisition Trail, Adds Wise Safety
It's Mallory's largest acquisition to date, gaining it eight locations and pushing its headcount to 500.
Aug 10th, 2020
Motion Sdf
Motion Industries Makes Pair of Acquisitions
The distributor closed on two deals on Aug. 1, adding companies near San Diego and far East Canada.
Aug 3rd, 2020
M&amp;a
July Industrial Supply M&A Recap
The past two months have shown that subdued M&A activity in the industry supply sector is likely here to stay for a while.
Aug 3rd, 2020