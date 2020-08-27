TricorBraun to Acquire Price Container and Packaging

St. Louis-based TricorBraun gains a like distributor serving primarily the industrial and food markets in the US Mountain West and Northwest.

Aug 27th, 2020
TricorBraun
ST. LOUIS, MO — Packaging products supplier TricorBraun announced Thursday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Price Container and Packaging, a rigid packaging distributor serving primarily the industrial and food markets.

An industrial packaging leader with two decades of expertise, Price Container has an outstanding reputation and long-standing customer and supplier relationships.

“Our acquisition of Price Container will significantly add to our robust range of packaging solutions by expanding our industrial presence,” said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. “As we continue to provide essential, quality packaging, we look forward to serving customers with their industrial and other market needs. We welcome Price Container to the TricorBraun family.”All Price Container team members will remain with TricorBraun; owner Ryan Price, will play an important role in executing TricorBraun’s strategy to create a new industrial packaging platform. The team will continue to work out of the company’s existing locations in the Salt Lake City and southwest Washington areas. Effective with the closing of the transaction, Price Container and Packaging will operate as Price Container, a TricorBraun company.

“This is a very exciting time in Price Container’s 22-year history,” said Price. “We’re proud to join a respected packaging leader, and with TricorBraun’s expansive reach, as well as commercial and operational excellence, we can grow while offering expanded services to our customers. I also look forward to our work with our supplier partners, which continues to be an important focus.”

A portfolio company of leading global private investment firm AEA Investors, TricorBraun is the packaging industry’s acquirer of choice, having acquired and successfully integrated more than 20 companies over the last 25 years. Price Container will mark the company’s eighth acquisition in the last three years.

The transaction is expected to close in September 2020.

Operating since 1998, Price Container is a family-owned, specialized distributor for packaging supplies. The company has distribution facilities in Northern Utah and Washington.

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is North America’s largest distributor of primary packaging and a portfolio company of AEA Investors. The company provides innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic and glass containers, closures, dispensers, tubes and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. As the leading purchaser of packaging in the world, we leverage our global supply chain expertise, expansive and sustainable footprint, and unmatched purchasing power and scale to identify the very best sourcing partners and provide cost-effective solutions for our customers. TricorBraun operates from more than 50 locations globally.

