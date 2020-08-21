FATHOM Acquires Metal 3D Printing Supplier GPI

The acquisition moves FATHOM, ICOMold, GPI and Midwest Compost Technologies all under the same digital manufacturing brand.

Aug 21st, 2020
Lp+website Header Gpi+website

HARTLAND, WI — FATHOM on Thursday announced the acquisition of GPI Prototype & Manufacturing Services, metal additive manufacturing services provider, by CORE portfolio company FATHOM. 

Midwest Composite Technologies acquired FATHOM and ICOMold in 2019. With the GPI acquisition, all four companies will be moving forward under the FATHOM brand. The combined company is positioned for growth as the leading privately-held digital manufacturing company in the United States, and now offers expanded manufacturing capabilities to all customers.

Founded in 2007 as one of the first metal additive manufacturing services providers in the country, GPI offers Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) additive manufacturing and CNC machining services, producing metal parts with complex geometries for on-demand manufacturing applications.  Utilizing a variety of metals, including aluminum, stainless steel, tool steel, titanium, inconel and cobalt chrome, GPI works with Fortune 500 companies across medical, aerospace & defense, R&D and industrial end markets. The Company holds ISO 9001, ISO 13485, and AS9100D certifications and is ITAR registered.

"GPI's ability to leverage metal additive manufacturing accelerates both design cycles and time to market and further enhances FATHOM's existing metal additive capabilities and our unique customer value proposition," said Ryan Martin, CEO of Fathom. "We're excited to work closely with GPI's customers as a turnkey partner for on-demand manufacturing, providing a broad array of complementary services and an unparalleled customer experience."

Rich Stump, Co-Founder and CCO of FATHOM, said, "Digital Manufacturing is now fundamental to the successful development of hardware solutions. Our four legacy companies each held important industry positions. Our new combined entity, Fathom, is uniquely poised to lead the digital manufacturing revolution and with the addition of GPI, our customers will have access to further additive manufacturing capabilities."

Scott Galloway, Founder and CEO of GPI, said, "Since its founding over a decade ago, GPI has been on the cutting edge of the revolutionary metal additive manufacturing space.  This partnership with FATHOM will further benefit our valued customers through an enhanced suite of on-demand manufacturing capabilities accompanied by the same excellent customer service, quality and metallurgical expertise for which we're known."

FATHOM is one of the largest service providers for rapid prototyping and on-demand additive manufacturing in North America. FATHOM creates a differentiated customer experience driven by speed, complexity & agility to provide unique and impactful on-demand manufacturing. With over 100 large-platform industrial-grade 3D printing machines and a national footprint with over 200,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity across five facilities, FATHOM seamlessly blends in-house capabilities across plastic and metal additive technologies. The company also delivers traditional manufacturing technologies that include CNC machining, injection molding and urethane casting and is revered for continually making the complex simple for its customers.

Founded in 2007, GPI holds ISO 9001, ISO 13485 and AS9100D certifications and serves a broad customer base in primarily the medical, aerospace & defense, R&D and industrial end markets.

