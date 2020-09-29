Snap-on Buys AutoCrib for $36 Million

Kenosha, WI-based Snap-on announced Tuesday that it has acquired AutoCrib, a well-known provider of industrial vending solutions, for approximately $36 million.

Known as one of the pioneers of industrial vending, Tustin, CA-based AutoCrib has been a designer, manufacturer and marketer of the technology since 1995.

The transaction closed on Sept. 28. Snap-on said AutoCrib will become part of the tools, tool storage and repair systems manufacturer’s Commercial & Industrial Group effective with Snap-on’s fiscal fourth quarter.

AutoCrib had 2019 sales of approximately $30 million.

“The acquisition complements and expands Snap-on’s existing tool control offering to customers in a variety of industrial applications, including aerospace, automotive, military, natural resources and general industry,” Snap-on said Tuesday.