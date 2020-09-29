Snap-on Buys AutoCrib for $36 Million

Snap-on gains a well-known provider of industrial vending, as AutoCrib has been one of the pioneers of the technology since 1995.

Sep 29th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Autocrib Autocribsadsf

Kenosha, WI-based Snap-on announced Tuesday that it has acquired AutoCrib, a well-known provider of industrial vending solutions, for approximately $36 million.

Known as one of the pioneers of industrial vending, Tustin, CA-based AutoCrib has been a designer, manufacturer and marketer of the technology since 1995.

The transaction closed on Sept. 28. Snap-on said AutoCrib will become part of the tools, tool storage and repair systems manufacturer’s Commercial & Industrial Group effective with Snap-on’s fiscal fourth quarter.

AutoCrib had 2019 sales of approximately $30 million.

“The acquisition complements and expands Snap-on’s existing tool control offering to customers in a variety of industrial applications, including aerospace, automotive, military, natural resources and general industry,” Snap-on said Tuesday.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
62381759 2247356378675215 8703349993794174976 N
Zep Acquires Fellow Sanitation Products Supplier EcoClear
EcoClear will be integrated into AFCO, a division of Zep and a specialty chemical and sanitation provider that serves the food and beverage processing industry.
Sep 11th, 2020
2
Rust-Oleum Acquires Abrasives Supplier, Names New President
Two days apart, the protective paints and abrasives maker announced an acquisition and new company leadership.
Sep 4th, 2020
Brady Industries
Brady Industries Acquires Baltimore's Fitch Co.
Las Vegas-based Brady gains a fellow distributor of jansan supplies and equipment.
Sep 3rd, 2020
Industrial Valco's Los Angeles headquarters location.
MRO Master Distributor Industrial Valco Acquires Beric Valves
Los Angeles-based IV gains a Houston-based producer of cast and forged steel gate, globe, check and ball valves.
Sep 3rd, 2020
Lkjhlkn
AFC Industries Acquires Master Distribution
Bought through Incline Equity Partners, Master is a distributor of channel and pipe fittings, along with related fasteners and accessories.
Sep 1st, 2020
Ingersoll Rand Logoasdf
Ingersoll Rand Acquires France-Based Pump Maker
The addition of Albin Pump SAS follows IR's plan to expand its fluid management technologies offering and drive sustainability into pump applications.
Sep 1st, 2020
Motionsasdf
Motion Industries Stays Aggressive, Acquires Motion Control/Automation Distributor
Motion further expands its automation offerings by adding a Kentucky-based distributor.
Sep 1st, 2020
M&a
ID's August M&A Recap
Major deals involving HD Supply, Motion Industries, Epicor and Builders FirstSource led a resurgent month.
Sep 1st, 2020
Lawson Productseasfd
Lawson Products Boosts MRO Scale, Acquires Partsmaster
At $35 million, it's Lawson's largest acquisition in five years.
Sep 1st, 2020
I Stock 939278016aa
Not Resting, CD&R Will Acquire Epicor for $4.7 Billion
The news comes just three weeks after CD&R announced it will buy HD Supply's Construction & Industrial unit for $2.9 billion.
Aug 31st, 2020
Egc H Dx B Xc Aai7 Ob
TricorBraun to Acquire Price Container and Packaging
St. Louis-based TricorBraun gains a like distributor serving primarily the industrial and food markets in the US Mountain West and Northwest.
Aug 27th, 2020
118490197 595056247834781 7672268486723335700 Oa
Builders FirstSource to Buy BMC Stock Holdings for $2.5B
It will create a building materials distributor with $11 billion in annual sales, soon to be led by BMC's current CEO.
Aug 27th, 2020