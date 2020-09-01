Ingersoll Rand Acquires France-Based Pump Maker

DAVIDSON, NC — Ingersoll Rand Inc., a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of Albin Pump SAS (Albin) headquartered in Montelimar, France. The transaction was completed with cash on-hand and fits strategically with the company’s intention to expand its offering of fluid management technologies and drive more sustainability into pump applications.

Electric peristaltic pumps are one of the fastest-growing positive displacement technologies and yield strong aftermarket opportunities. Albin has 30 years of experience as a leading manufacturer of electric peristaltic pumps, and will join the Precision and Science Technologies segment led by Nick Kendall-Jones.

“The Albin business possesses strong technological expertise in niche applications and end markets, and we are pleased to welcome them to the Ingersoll Rand family,” said Kendall-Jones. “The technologies align well with our current brands and will continue to position Ingersoll Rand for growth as an industry leader in pump and fluid technologies.”

Albin brings extensive knowledge in customer applications and its products are commonly used in the same strategic markets as other Ingersoll Rand products, including water (municipal and industrial), chemical processing, food and beverage and mining. Albin will complement the product lines of ARO®, Milton Roy® and other Ingersoll Rand brands.

Christian Söderholm, a principal owner and the managing director of Albin, who will join Ingersoll Rand along with the Albin employees as part of the acquisition, commented, “Ingersoll Rand is the best fit and long-term strategic partner for our business. I look forward to driving continued profitable growth as we integrate Albin within the Precision and Science Technologies portfolio.”