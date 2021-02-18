Ingersoll Rand, Google Cloud Ink 5-Year Connectivity Deal

The new architecture will streamline how IR manages its connected devices and will deliver an enhanced service experience for customers and distributors.

Feb 18th, 2021
Ingersoll Rand
DAVIDSON, NC — Ingersoll Rand Inc., a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced Thursday a five-year collaboration with Google Cloud that will help accelerate connectivity across Ingersoll Rand’s portfolio of more than 40+ brands. The all-new, cloud-based architecture will streamline how Ingersoll Rand manages its connected devices and will deliver an enhanced service experience for Ingersoll Rand customers and distributors.

“Every day Ingersoll Rand focuses on driving innovation and leveraging cutting-edge technologies that Make Life Better for our customers and partners,” said Vicente Reynal, chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “With Ingersoll Rand’s investment in Google Cloud, we deliver on that promise. Leveraging Google Cloud’s architecture and connected data will make our products smarter and more efficient for their operators — while tapping into Google’s advanced data and system security will make it easier to advance our connected product strategy and customer experience globally. We look forward to harnessing the strength of the cloud to accelerate our growth plans.”

READ MORE: Ingersoll Rand Selling Majority of High Pressure Solutions Unit to AIP (published Feb. 16)

Today, Ingersoll Rand uses multiple platforms to manage IoT devices across Ingersoll Rand brands and products. By utilizing Google Cloud, Ingersoll Rand will now consolidate key platforms into one cloud-based architecture and expand connectivity from compressor products to other product lines. The cloud-based architecture will increase the customer’s ability to improve energy efficiency, improve the frequency of predictive maintenance, and support further product enhancements based on customer needs. 

“Enterprises increasingly turn to Google Cloud to drive operational efficiencies, reduce IT costs, and tap into our leadership in AI/ML and data analytics,” said Dominik Wee, Managing Director Manufacturing and Industrial. “We’re committed to delivering solutions that are powered by world-class engineering and that seamlessly integrate into our customers’ existing systems. It’s an honor to assist such a prestigious company like Ingersoll Rand, whose products already exist on many of the largest manufacturers' production floors.”

The cloud-based architecture also provides a seamless digital experience for Ingersoll Rand customers and distributors by connecting with existing CRM portals. Leveraging Google’s data analytics platform, customers and distributors can monitor equipment data in real-time for preventative maintenance.

Features will include energy efficiency monitoring, equipment uptime and reliability reports, service requests, and more. Google Cloud BigQuery data sets and machine learning will also allow Ingersoll Rand to develop predictive analytics, gaining actionable insights for sales lead generation and vertical market analysis. 

Ingersoll Rand Assd
