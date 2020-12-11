Ingersoll Rand to Buy Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems in $184M Deal

Missouri-based Tuthill has about 160 employees and annual revenue of $60 million.

Dec 11th, 2020
Ingersoll Rand
243r

DAVIDSON, NC — Ingersoll Rand Inc., a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems. The all-cash transaction, valued at $184 million, is expected to close Q1 or earlier upon obtaining required regulatory approvals and necessary third-party consents.

“We are excited to welcome the Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems team to the Ingersoll Rand family. This transaction delivers on our commitment to significantly accelerate our growth plan and demonstrates our ability to seek out premium and iconic industrial brands with strong complementary technology and commercial growth opportunities,” remarked Vicente Reynal, chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “Following our disciplined capital allocation strategy, we are paying a multiple largely in line with prior acquisitions and expect this transaction will provide a similar opportunity over the coming years to generate ROIC and reduce the post-acquisition multiple. Overall, we are proud of the immediate and long-term value this acquisition is expected to create for our shareholders.”

Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems is a designer and manufacturer of positive displacement blowers, mechanical vacuum pumps, vacuum boosters and engineered systems. Based in Springfield, MO, Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems has approximately 160 employees and annual revenue of approximately $60 million. Upon transaction close, the employees and brands of Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems will join the Ingersoll Rand Industrial Technologies and Services (IT&S) segment.

“Customers in this market segment require a diverse mix of technology to address specific needs,” said Gary Gillespie, vice president and general manager of the IT&S Americas business. “The addition of the Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems’ team, product portfolio, technology and application expertise will offer customers a broader array of compelling critical flow technologies solutions that deliver increased durability, precision and value. We are honored to bring these two teams together and focus on our purpose to have customers, partners and employees lean on us to help them make life better.”

The acquisition will further enhance Ingersoll Rand’s IT&S segment, which manufactures and services a broad range of compressor, vacuum and blower solutions used in a variety of applications. Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems will expand Ingersoll Rand’s vacuum offering and application expertise to better serve customers who require a deeper level of technical support in a wide variety of applications, including plastics, food processing, chemical and wastewater. In addition, the acquisition will expand the company’s global blower channel coverage providing customers worldwide with more choices to meet their needs.

Steven Westfall, chief executive officer and president of Tuthill Corporation, commented, “Our business in Springfield is loaded with dedicated professionals who really care to make a difference. It’s more than difficult to say goodbye to the Vacuum & Blower team – and I’m confident they will find a terrific new home as a part of the Ingersoll Rand team.”

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
I Stock 1156944216
Platinum Equity to Buy Ingram Micro in $7.2B Deal
As the world's largest distributor of technology logistics services and solutions, Ingram Micro had 2019 sales of more than $47 billion.
Dec 10th, 2020
Imperial Dade
Imperial Dade Expands In Texas, Acquires Great Southwest Paper
For foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies distributor Imperial Dade, it's the 29th acquisition under its current leadership.
Dec 4th, 2020
1920 Uslbmridgecrop
Now Private, US LBM Acquires Ridgefield Supply in Connecticut
The building materials distributor strengthens its presence in the New York metropolitan tristate area.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Phoenix
Brady Acquires Tennessee JanSan Distributor Topmost
It marks Brady's fifth acquisition of 2020.
Dec 3rd, 2020
8
Distributor Belt Power Acquires Denver's Rubber Service Corp.
Georgia-based Belt Power, a distributor of lightweight conveyor system components, expands its reach to the Mountain West and Midwest.
Dec 2nd, 2020
45
Graybar Acquires Shingle & Gibb Automation
New Jersey-based Shingle & Gibb provides advanced automation and control solutions to industrial users and OEMs.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Timken Asdafsd
Timken Acquires Illinois' Aurora Bearing Co.
Based in a Chicago suburb, Aurora has projected 2020 total sales of about $30 million.
Dec 1st, 2020
M&an
HD Supply, Building Products Distributors Dominate ID's November Industrial Supply M&A Recap
The $9.1 billion Home Depot-HD Supply deal was one of the biggest ID news items in several years, while the month also included four M&A deals involving building products distributors.
Dec 1st, 2020
Bmc Welcome Tw Perry Banner 2020b D
Builders Materials Giant BMC to Acquire Mid-Atlantic's TW Perry
BMC, which is currently about to close on its $2.5 billion buy of Builders FirstSource, adds another prominent distributor to its fold.
Dec 1st, 2020
Ppg Tagline Vertical English
PPG Buying Coatings Maker Ennis-Flint for $1.15B
Based in Greensboro, NC, privately-held Ennis-Flint is known for its pavement marking products.
Dec 1st, 2020
I Stock 1209662260
Selling Your Distribution Business During a Pandemic? Yes, It’s Possible
Even without a definitive end to the pandemic, now is still an opportune time for distributors to sell.
Dec 1st, 2020
Kyocera Southern Carlson Inc
SouthernCarlson Expands Northwest, Acquires Manor Hardware
Seattle-based Manor is SouthernCarlson's first acquisition under Kyocera ownership.
Nov 25th, 2020