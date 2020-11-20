Norco Acquires Fellow Welding Supplies Distributor Arc Services

Boise, ID-based Norco boosts its strength in the western US by gaining Arc's regional automation and welding equipment repair facility.

Nov 20th, 2020
Norco
Norco

Norco, one of the nation’s largest privately-owned welding, safety, medical and gas suppliers, announces the acquisition of Arc Services in West Jordan, UT as a strategic addition to its automation and welder services. Norco assumed ownership on Nov. 1.

Static1 squarespaceArc Services, established in 1998, is the west’s dominant regional automation and welding equipment repair facility. They specialize in the repair and service of all welding, plasma system, cutting table and automation equipment built by major manufacturers. Knowing that downtime is costly, they have the manpower, knowledge, resources and abilities to get their customers up and operating quickly.

With this acquisition, Norco signals it dedication the future and gains western dominance in the automation and welder service sector. More importantly, it demonstrates their ongoing commitment to supporting and servicing customer needs from top to bottom, be it routine maintenance and repair of existing equipment or full scale, on-site automation and technical services.

According to Robert Gerry, Norco executive vice president - industrial, “We are very excited about partnering with Arc Services. At Norco, we are 100 percent committed to our industrial customers which includes not only their ongoing productivity but their financial success moving forward. Investments like these reinforce our commitment and allow us to truly ‘serve our customers better’ each and every day.”

Norco, an employee-owned ESOP business based in Boise, ID, is a distributor of welding, medical, safety and gas products. The company operates more than 70 branches in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Us Lbm
Building Materials Distributor US LBM Privately Acquired
Operating more than 250 locations, US LBM will be owned by Bain Capital Private Equity.
Nov 16th, 2020
Home Depot Hd Supply
Reuniting: Home Depot Buying HD Supply in $8B Deal
The retailer originally divested HD Supply in 2007.
Nov 16th, 2020
Emjl Nc Sxiaa Rau
Myers Industries Acquires Rotational Molding Supplier Elkhart Plastics
South Bend, IN-based Elkhart has six US manufacturing facilities, about 460 employees and had 2019 revenue of about $100 million.
Nov 11th, 2020
Lowe's Hd Supply
Lowe's Denies Report of HD Supply Acquisition Talks
The company swiftly refuted an earlier Monday report saying it was pursuing buying the major industrial distributor.
Nov 10th, 2020
Distributor EGW Water & Plumbing Makes Texas Acquisition
EGW grows its waterworks and plumbing product offerings through acquiring Buy Wholesale Company of Montgomery, TX.
Nov 10th, 2020
Sunbelt Supply
FloWorks' Sunbelt Supply Acquires Oliver Equipment Company
Sunbelt gains a distributor of specialty products and services for demanding industrial applications through a network of five branches.
Nov 6th, 2020
Ad Delta Merger Agreement Imagee
AD Merging With PVF Group Delta Distributors on Jan. 1
AD says the deal will bring collective member sales in its PVF Division to over $11 billion.
Nov 2nd, 2020
M&a
ID's October Industrial Supply M&A Recap
It was another busy month for distributors and suppliers, but is a post-election slowdown on the way?
Nov 2nd, 2020
Cummins Wagner
Cummins-Wagner Completes F.R. Mahony Acquisition
It's the first acquisition since February of 2018 for Cummins-Wagner, No. 49 on ID's Big 50 List.
Oct 29th, 2020
Wurth Techni Tool
Würth Industry North America Acquires Louisiana's Techni-Tool
The purchase will better serve the needs of Würth Industry's customers in the metalworking and machining markets.
Oct 27th, 2020
HD Supply, White Cap Separation Finalized in $4 Billion Deal
HD Supply is suddenly half the company it once was. Literally.
Oct 20th, 2020
I Stock 1174385819
Consolidated Machine & Tool Acquires Fellow Precision Machining Supplier
CM&T has purchased New Jersey-based Delva Tool and Machine Corp., growing its presence in the US northeast.
Oct 19th, 2020