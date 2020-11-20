Norco Acquires Fellow Welding Supplies Distributor Arc Services

Norco, one of the nation’s largest privately-owned welding, safety, medical and gas suppliers, announces the acquisition of Arc Services in West Jordan, UT as a strategic addition to its automation and welder services. Norco assumed ownership on Nov. 1.

Arc Services, established in 1998, is the west’s dominant regional automation and welding equipment repair facility. They specialize in the repair and service of all welding, plasma system, cutting table and automation equipment built by major manufacturers. Knowing that downtime is costly, they have the manpower, knowledge, resources and abilities to get their customers up and operating quickly.

With this acquisition, Norco signals it dedication the future and gains western dominance in the automation and welder service sector. More importantly, it demonstrates their ongoing commitment to supporting and servicing customer needs from top to bottom, be it routine maintenance and repair of existing equipment or full scale, on-site automation and technical services.

According to Robert Gerry, Norco executive vice president - industrial, “We are very excited about partnering with Arc Services. At Norco, we are 100 percent committed to our industrial customers which includes not only their ongoing productivity but their financial success moving forward. Investments like these reinforce our commitment and allow us to truly ‘serve our customers better’ each and every day.”

Norco, an employee-owned ESOP business based in Boise, ID, is a distributor of welding, medical, safety and gas products. The company operates more than 70 branches in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.