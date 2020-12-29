The Home Depot Completes $8B HD Supply Acquisition

It greatly boosts The Home Depot's offerings in the MRO marketplace, which it estimates to be about $55 billion.

Dec 29th, 2020
The Home Depot
Home Depot Hd Supply 5fb296bded786
iStock/Industrial Distribution

ATLANTA, GA — The Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement retailer, has completed the acquisition of HD Supply Holdings, Inc., for a total enterprise value (including net cash) of approximately $8 billion. HD Supply is a leading national distributor of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products in the multifamily and hospitality end markets. The agreement to acquire HD Supply was announced on Nov. 16.

"We're thrilled to welcome HD Supply associates to The Home Depot," said Craig Menear, chairman and CEO of The Home Depot. "The combination of the two businesses will enable us to better serve both existing and new MRO customers, and I look forward to the value this acquisition will bring to our associates, customers and shareholders."

The acquisition of HD Supply is expected to position The Home Depot as a premier provider in a highly fragmented MRO marketplace, which the company estimates to be approximately $55 billion. HD Supply complements The Home Depot's existing MRO business with a robust product offering and value-added service capabilities, an experienced salesforce, and an extensive, MRO-specific distribution network throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of HD Supply expired at midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on December 23, 2020. American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depository and paying agent for the tender offer, advised The Home Depot that as of the tender offer expiration, a total of 127,928,897 shares had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, representing approximately 82.9% of the outstanding shares. All of the conditions of the offer have been satisfied and The Home Depot and its subsidiary Coronado Acquisition Sub Inc. have accepted for payment for $56 per share in cash, without interest, subject to any required withholding taxes, all shares validly tendered and not validly withdrawn and will promptly pay for all such shares. 

Following its acceptance of the tendered shares, The Home Depot completed the acquisition of HD Supply through a merger of Coronado Acquisition Sub Inc. with and into HD Supply. As a result of the merger, HD Supply became a wholly owned subsidiary of The Home Depot. In connection with the merger, all HD Supply shares not validly tendered (other than shares held by The Home Depot, Coronado Acquisition Sub Inc., HD Supply or any of their respective direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries and shares held by stockholders of HD Supply who have perfected their statutory appraisal rights) have been cancelled and converted into the right to receive the same $56 in cash (without interest and subject to any required withholding taxes) as will be paid for all HD Supply shares that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. 

