Home Depot Opens Massive Dallas Distribution Center

The retailer said its Dallas-Fort Worth area footprint will grow to 4.5 million square feet and create about 1,500 new jobs by the end of this year.

Feb 2nd, 2021
The Home Depot
A look inside The Home Depot's new 1.5-million-square-foot Dallas distribution center.
The Home Depot

DALLAS — The Home Depot announced Tuesday that it has opened a new distribution center in Dallas to fulfill online orders and store orders. The 1.5 million square-foot distribution center is designed to meet customers' delivery needs through multiple channels, whether delivering items directly to customers' homes or for pickup at local stores.

The company's newest Dallas supply chain site also manages customer delivery and installation of large appliances such as washers, dryers and refrigerators ordered in stores or online. From final sale to removal of old appliances, the operation offers an improved purchase and delivery experience for Home Depot customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"We're focused on creating an easier and more convenient shopping experience for our customers' home improvement needs, whether they shop in stores or online," said Stephanie Smith, senior vice president of supply chain for The Home Depot. "Our supply chain is the foundation for delivering on our Pro and DIY customers' changing expectations, which is why we're investing to offer same day and next day delivery to 90 percent of the U.S. population."

The Dallas-Fort Worth market is a key hub for The Home Depot's delivery and supply chain strategy. Early last year, the company opened another delivery center at the new Dallas campus that delivers building materials and other bulky products directly to DIY and Pro customers when and where they need it, all within the same day or the next day of ordering.

The new facility features a zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell charging station — a sustainable and more efficient way to power material handling equipment. It also includes more than six miles of mechanized lines and other automation technologies that enable increased product flow.

The facility is part of the company's $1.2 billion investment to expand its national distribution and delivery network. Ultimately, the company's supply chain footprint in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will grow from 2.1 million square feet to 4.5 million square feet and will create approximately 1,500 new jobs by the end of this year. The company currently operates 20 distribution centers in the state.


