Tri Star Industrial Acquires Fellow PVF Distributor Columbia Specialty Co.

LONG BEACH, CA — On Dec. 1, Columbia Specialty Company, Inc., headquartered in Long Beach, CA, announced the sale of its assets to Phoenix, AZ-based Tri Star Industrial, LLC. The sale, which took place Oct. 1, creates one of the largest independent pipe, valve and fitting (PVF) distributors in the Southwest by adding five locations in major metropolitan areas of California to Tri Star’s existing three locations in Arizona. The sale continues Tri Star’s strategic growth initiative to become the dominant PVF distributor in the Western US market.

Columbia Specialty Company was organized in 1962 serving the Los Angeles PVF market from Paramount, California and has grown to 7 locations across the state with 78 associates. The current transaction includes all PVF locations Long Beach, San Diego, San Jose and Sacramento, California, and the Fabrication facility in Long Beach. The current principle will retain two businesses unrelated to PVF: Plumbing World, Long Beach and Azusa Pipe and Tube Bending, Azusa CA. Tri Star intends to continue operations in California under the name Columbia Specialty Company, a Tri Star Company.

Tri Star Industrial founded in 1994 has grown rapidly into the preferred supplier of industrial pipe, valves, and fittings for the mining, mechanical, utility and construction industries in Arizona. They have three locations in Arizona which include Phoenix, Tucson and their fabrication facility in Phoenix which produces nut, bolt and gasket products and pipe supports.

The two companies are remarkably similar in structure and strategy in their respective markets providing PVF distribution and value-added services to Industrial customers, mechanical contractors, utilities, and process industries across two states. It would seem inevitable that the merging of these two companies would take place.

Columbia Specialty president Michael Taylor, who will be retained by Tri Star in a consulting role, stated: “The acquisition of Columbia Specialty by Tri Star will create incredible value for all stakeholders in the two businesses; customers, suppliers and associates will all see increased opportunities for growth and prosperity. I am excited to see the incredible success of Columbia Specialty Company continuing and expanding under the direction and leadership of the management team at Tri Star. I am most pleased that the acquisition creates one of the largest independent PVF wholesalers in the Southwest.”

The purchase of Columbia by Tri Star Industrial is the latest move in the company’s strategic growth initiative focused primarily in the industrial PVF distribution sector.

Michael DiMino, CEO of Tri Star Industrial commented: “We couldn’t be happier to have Columbia Specialty part of Tri Star Industrial. Columbia is one of the best companies in our industry and has a long track record of excellent customer service and tremendous results. We are lucky to have the team at Columbia become part of Tri Star and to put these two great companies together.”

Both companies were members of Affiliated Distributors and the American Supply Association (ASA), and they will continue their participation under the Tri Star brand.