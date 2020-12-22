Ohio Transmission Corp. Boosts Central US Network, Acquires JCI Industries

Based near Kansas City, JCI provides pumps, motors, controls, field service and remanufacturing to commercial, industrial and environmental customers.

Dec 22nd, 2020
Ohio Transmission Corporation
1

COLUMBUS, OH — Ohio Transmission Corporation (OTC), an industrial equipment service provider and distributor headquartered in Columbus, OH, announced Tuesday the acquisition of JCI Industries, a provider of pumps, motors, controls, field service and remanufacturing to commercial, industrial and environmental customers throughout the Midwest.

Headquartered in Lee’s Summit, MO (just outside Kansas City), JCI Industries has seven sales and field service locations throughout Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Arkansas and has approximately 150 employees.

“JCI Industries has grown to become the leading provider of rotating equipment and process solutions for the industrial and municipal markets in the midwestern United States,” said David Scheer, CEO of Ohio Transmission Corporation. “This acquisition of JCI further expands our regional footprint into the Midwest and aligns with OTC’s growth strategy of providing current and future customers in the Midwest with a familiar and trusted solutions provider. Chip Toth will continue to lead JCI moving forward, and we are thrilled to have Chip and his talented management team join the OTC family.”

JCI Industries was founded in 1975 and has grown over the years to become an industry-leading engineered solutions provider for a wide range of industries, including water and wastewater, power, oil and gas, pipeline, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, chemical, food processing and other manufacturing industries.   

“For all of JCI Industries’ team members and customers, OTC will bring additional resources that will allow us to continue our growth and increase opportunities for our team members to widen their skills and continue to offer outstanding  solutions to our customers,” said Robert “Chip” Toth, president of JCI Industries.  “Our sales and engineering teams are already leaders in our industry, and we look forward to even more growth now that we are part of the OTC family of companies.”  

With this acquisition, Ohio Transmission Corporation now has 53 locations throughout the United States, along with 35 service shops. The addition of JCI Industries associates expands Ohio Transmission Corporation’s workforce to about 1,400 employees.

OTC was No. 23 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List with $610 million in 2019 sales.


More in Mergers & Acquisitions
243r
Ingersoll Rand to Buy Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems in $184M Deal
Missouri-based Tuthill has about 160 employees and annual revenue of $60 million.
Dec 11th, 2020
1
Rexnord to Acquire Partition & Locker Supplier Hadrian
The addition will boost the offerings for Zurn, Rexnord's water management platform, to provide a complete washroom portfolio.
Dec 11th, 2020
Qerhgerg
Tri Star Industrial Acquires Fellow PVF Distributor Columbia Specialty Co.
The sale creates one of the largest independent PVF distributors in the southwest US.
Dec 10th, 2020
Midland Industries Welcomes Champion Brass To The Platform
Midland Industries Acquires Texas' Champion Brass
Kansas City-based Midland adds a like distributor of brass fittings, valves, barbs and other products sold through distributors and OEMs.
Dec 10th, 2020
I Stock 1156944216
Platinum Equity to Buy Ingram Micro in $7.2B Deal
As the world's largest distributor of technology logistics services and solutions, Ingram Micro had 2019 sales of more than $47 billion.
Dec 10th, 2020
Imperial Dade
Imperial Dade Expands In Texas, Acquires Great Southwest Paper
For foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies distributor Imperial Dade, it's the 29th acquisition under its current leadership.
Dec 4th, 2020
1920 Uslbmridgecrop
Now Private, US LBM Acquires Ridgefield Supply in Connecticut
The building materials distributor strengthens its presence in the New York metropolitan tristate area.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Phoenix
Brady Acquires Tennessee JanSan Distributor Topmost
It marks Brady's fifth acquisition of 2020.
Dec 3rd, 2020
8
Distributor Belt Power Acquires Denver's Rubber Service Corp.
Georgia-based Belt Power, a distributor of lightweight conveyor system components, expands its reach to the Mountain West and Midwest.
Dec 2nd, 2020
45
Graybar Acquires Shingle & Gibb Automation
New Jersey-based Shingle & Gibb provides advanced automation and control solutions to industrial users and OEMs.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Timken Asdafsd
Timken Acquires Illinois' Aurora Bearing Co.
Based in a Chicago suburb, Aurora has projected 2020 total sales of about $30 million.
Dec 1st, 2020
M&an
HD Supply, Building Products Distributors Dominate ID's November Industrial Supply M&A Recap
The $9.1 billion Home Depot-HD Supply deal was one of the biggest ID news items in several years, while the month also included four M&A deals involving building products distributors.
Dec 1st, 2020