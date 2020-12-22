Ohio Transmission Corp. Boosts Central US Network, Acquires JCI Industries

COLUMBUS, OH — Ohio Transmission Corporation (OTC), an industrial equipment service provider and distributor headquartered in Columbus, OH, announced Tuesday the acquisition of JCI Industries, a provider of pumps, motors, controls, field service and remanufacturing to commercial, industrial and environmental customers throughout the Midwest.

Headquartered in Lee’s Summit, MO (just outside Kansas City), JCI Industries has seven sales and field service locations throughout Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Arkansas and has approximately 150 employees.

“JCI Industries has grown to become the leading provider of rotating equipment and process solutions for the industrial and municipal markets in the midwestern United States,” said David Scheer, CEO of Ohio Transmission Corporation. “This acquisition of JCI further expands our regional footprint into the Midwest and aligns with OTC’s growth strategy of providing current and future customers in the Midwest with a familiar and trusted solutions provider. Chip Toth will continue to lead JCI moving forward, and we are thrilled to have Chip and his talented management team join the OTC family.”

JCI Industries was founded in 1975 and has grown over the years to become an industry-leading engineered solutions provider for a wide range of industries, including water and wastewater, power, oil and gas, pipeline, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, chemical, food processing and other manufacturing industries.

“For all of JCI Industries’ team members and customers, OTC will bring additional resources that will allow us to continue our growth and increase opportunities for our team members to widen their skills and continue to offer outstanding solutions to our customers,” said Robert “Chip” Toth, president of JCI Industries. “Our sales and engineering teams are already leaders in our industry, and we look forward to even more growth now that we are part of the OTC family of companies.”

With this acquisition, Ohio Transmission Corporation now has 53 locations throughout the United States, along with 35 service shops. The addition of JCI Industries associates expands Ohio Transmission Corporation’s workforce to about 1,400 employees.

OTC was No. 23 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List with $610 million in 2019 sales.



