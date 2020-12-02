Graybar Acquires Shingle & Gibb Automation

New Jersey-based Shingle & Gibb provides advanced automation and control solutions to industrial users and OEMs.

Dec 2nd, 2020
Graybar
45

ST. LOUIS, MO — Graybar, a distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, announced Tuesday that it has completed an acquisition of Shingle & Gibb Automation.

Logo RetinaHeadquartered in Moorestown, NJ, Shingle & Gibb Automation provides advanced automation and control solutions to industrial users and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Shingle & Gibb Automation was founded in 1933 and has five locations in the eastern United States. As a subsidiary of Graybar, the company will continue to operate under the Shingle & Gibb Automation name with the same leadership team, employees, and suppliers.

“We are pleased to welcome the Shingle & Gibb Automation team to Graybar,” said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. “With its exceptional customer focus and advanced capabilities in industrial automation and control, we believe the acquisition of Shingle & Gibb Automation will accelerate Graybar’s growth and strengthen our long-term position in industrial automation.”

Graybar Logo“Shingle & Gibb Automation and Graybar are well aligned, with similar values, a shared focus on growth and a commitment to the success of our customers and suppliers,” said Brian Lepsis, chief executive officer of Shingle & Gibb Automation. “We believe Graybar will honor our company’s long heritage, while enabling us to innovate, grow and thrive for years to come.”

Through its network of more than 288 North American distribution facilities, Graybar stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency.

