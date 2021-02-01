Core & Main to Acquire Triple T Pipe & Supply

It will be the 12th bolt-on since Core & Main became an independent company in 2017.

Feb 1st, 2021
ST. LOUIS, Feb. 1, 2021—Core & Main LP, a leading U.S. distributor of water, sewer and fire protection products, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Triple T Pipe & Supply, LLC, located in Lubbock, TX. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We’re excited to expand our waterworks presence in West Texas by bringing the team from Triple T into Core & Main,” said Jack Schaller, president of Core & Main Waterworks. “We admire their commitment to providing a high level of service to their loyal customers. I look forward to welcoming them into the Core & Main family after we close the transaction.”

Core & Main EeCore & Main currently serves West Texas from its locations in El Paso and San Angelo, TX.

“The story here is about creating a more meaningful presence in West Texas. The acquisition positions us to expand our customer base, and with a great group of people,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main. “Cultural alignment plays a significant role in our acquisition strategy, and I’m confident we’ve found a well-run, family-owned business that aligns with our core principles. I look forward to growing together.”

Tim Trevino, majority owner of Triple T Pipe & Supply, said, “I’m proud of the success and all our team has accomplished at Triple T. We believe the Core & Main team shares our commitment to valuing its people and customers. Joining a larger organization offers us the opportunity to grow faster and provide our customers additional products and service offerings. We are eager to begin our next chapter with Core & Main.”

Founded in 2014, Triple T Pipe & Supply is one of Lubbock’s top waterworks distributors, providing outstanding customer service for West Texas and New Mexico. Triple T provides pipe, valves, hydrants, fittings, and more to contractors for any size job.

Upon closing, this acquisition will mark the 12th since Core & Main became an independent company in 2017.

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a distributor of water, sewer, storm drain and fire protection products in the United States. With more than 275 locations nationwide, the company offers municipalities and contractors local expertise backed by a national supply chain.

