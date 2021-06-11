Anderson Process Acquires Fellow Pumps Distributor

BROOKFIELD, WI — Anderson Process, a Midwest supplier of process equipment and services, has acquired Premier Pump Inc., a long-standing pump distributor and service provider out of Cleveland, OH.

The acquisition is being completed to capitalize on complementary product and service offerings between the two companies and continue Anderson Process’s initiative of becoming one of the Midwest’s largest dedicated process equipment distributors in both size and reach. Previous strategic acquisitions have greatly increased the company’s presence in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio. The acquisition of Premier Pump Inc. will further the company’s reach and support in the Eastern segment of the Midwest territory.

After the Premier Pump Inc. acquisition, Anderson Process will have warehouse and service facilities in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio. This will provide the physical presence necessary to specify and supply a comprehensive line card of process equipment – including pumps, hoses, filtration and more – to nearly any organization in the Midwest region.

“Premier Pump Inc. complements our recent acquisitions and strengthens our ability to provide new opportunities to employees, customers and vendors,” said Mark Gaeto, CFO of Anderson Process. “We are very excited to welcome the talented employees of Premier Pump Inc. to the Anderson Process team and we look forward to our future success.”

The rollout of the Anderson Process brand to Premier Pump Inc.’s territory and existing customers will occur over the course of the coming months. Both companies plan to ensure that meeting the needs of individual customers, as well as the greater Ohio process industry, is the driving mission of the new resulting organization.

“Premier Pump Inc. is excited to join the Anderson Process team as this transaction will allow for continued growth on a whole new level,” said Phil Bowman and Dave Freitag, Co-Owners of Premier Pump Inc. “The additional resources, including new products and engineering services, will allow us to better serve our customers throughout the region.”

If any existing Premier Pump Inc. customers or other process professionals in the Ohio region wish to discuss the transition, Anderson Process asks that they contact their current Premier Pump Inc. representative, or call (216) 739-1600.