ID's May Industrial Supply M&A Recap: DXP, Martin Inc., ODP Lead Another Slow Month

After another relatively quiet month of M&A announcements, will June provide more noise?

Jun 1st, 2021
Mike Hockett
News headlines continue to pop up seemingly by the hour about the United States' robust economic recovery as impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to wane, but it's far from the same as far as deals in the industrial supply sector.

Here at Industrial Distribution, we tracked only 10 mergers & acquisition announcements during the month of May, following eight in April. Those low numbers came after 20 such M&A items we tracked in November and December 2020, which slowed to 16 in January, 15 in February and 14 in March.

But as I mentioned in my April M&A recap, May and April's M&A numbers are by no means reflective of the strengthening health of the industrial supply market. It's more likely that capital spending just hasn't caught up with the pace of the greater US — as well as industrial products — economy. As industrial distributors and suppliers reformulate their capital spending plans coming out of the pandemic, it's likely that we just have to wait it out before those companies once again start pulling the trigger on deals.

With more and more distribution and manufacturing firms bringing staff back into their offices full-time, I'm expecting June to be a considerably better month as far as M&A deals announced. 

Below, see what we covered during May in reverse chronological order of their company announcement:

Of course, despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either weren’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

Speedbinders Hero
The Crosby Group Acquires Load Securement Supplier Speedbinders
Lifting & rigging manufacturer and distributor Crosby strengthens its heavy-duty load securement capabilities with Speedbinders.
May 17th, 2021
Abrasive Technology
Superabrasives Supplier Abrasive Technology Receives Private Investment
Ohio-based Abrasive Technology provides superabrasive products for the dental, aerospace, medical and industrial end markets.
May 13th, 2021
Mac Lean Fogg Component Solutions Mundelein
Fastener, Component Maker MacLean-Fogg Acquires Metal 3D Printing Supplier
MacLean Formetrix will be based in the Detroit suburb of Macomb Township.
May 13th, 2021
Pe Domtar Logo Combo
Canada's Paper Excellence Expands Into US Via $3B Acquisition of Domtar
South Carolina-based Domtar is one of the biggest pulp and paper producers in North America.
May 12th, 2021
I Stock 1135130797
Why Data is Driving Distribution Sector Deals Right Now
In today’s uncertain climate, robustly tech-enabled, data-driven distribution businesses are especially attractive to buyers.
May 12th, 2021
Atlas Copco
Atlas Copco Acquires New England Compressor Distributor
The company gains Massachusetts-based MidState Air Compressor, which has about 15 employees.
May 11th, 2021
ODP Corporation's Boca Raton, FL headquarters.
ODP Corp. Spinning Off Distribution Arm Into Separate Business
Amid an acquisition pursuit by Staples, ODP is separating its retail and B2B solutions units.
May 6th, 2021
Dxp
DXP Enterprises Acquires Southeast Water Management Products Distributor
Tampa, FL-based Carter & Verplanck adds nearly $30 million of annual revenue to DXP.
May 4th, 2021
B&f Branch
B&F Fastener Supply Makes Acquisition Near Minneapolis
It marks the midwest distributor's third acquisition since the end of 2016.
Apr 30th, 2021
Sdfsdf
Hisco Grows Converting, Fabrication Abilities by Acquiring Shurmed Health
Florida-based Shurmed Health is a manufacturer of specialty adhesive solutions for medical industry applications.
Apr 27th, 2021
Parkohio Owler 20181106 055457 Original
ParkOhio Acquires UK Component Distributor
NYK is a distributor of circular connectors and accessories for use in aerospace, defense and other industrial applications.
Apr 26th, 2021
Afc Industries Logo Color
Fastener Distributor AFC Industries Privately Acquired
Acquired by Bertram Capital, Ohio-based AFC distributes fasteners and other C-parts from its 22 stocking locations across North America.
Apr 21st, 2021