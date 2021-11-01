ID's October M&A Recap: Slower, but Solid

Following a September that was the most M&A-heavy month I've covered since I started tracking such deal numbers in 2017, one could rightfully assume the breakneck pace of transactions would continue into October. And while this past month was still a solid M&A month for the industry supply market, it paled in comparison.

Here at Industrial Distribution, I tracked 16 M&A announcements made during October, exactly half the amount seen in September. But as I already alluded to, you have to keep in mind that September was a historically-active month, and moreso an exception to the market standard. Compared to the paltry months seen throughout much of 2020, October 2021 was still a good month for deals.

M&A picked up toward the end of 2020 and has remained improved throughout 2021, with ID covering 19 M&A announcements in June, 22 in July and 18 in August before September went to a whole other level.

Despite numerous ongoing supply chain issues — including a historic labor crisis, a semiconductor shortage idling or reducing production at various automotive plants, and other material shortages causing historically high prices in many markets — the industrial supply sector continues to see companies spending capital to grow via acquisition.

These news items include announcements of completed or pending acquisitions impacting distributors relevant to the industrial products space in North America.

Here's what we covered in October, in reverse chronological order:

See our September M&A recap here

See our August M&A recap here

See our July M&A recap here

Of course, despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either weren’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

If your company has news to share, M&A or otherwise, contact me at at mhockett@ien.com.

As always, the best way to stay on top of industrial supply M&A news is to make sure you're subscribed to ID's free daily e-newsletter.