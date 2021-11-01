ID's October M&A Recap: Slower, but Solid

Get caught up on all the deals we covered in October that impact the industry supply sector.

Nov 1st, 2021
Mike Hockett
Following a September that was the most M&A-heavy month I've covered since I started tracking such deal numbers in 2017, one could rightfully assume the breakneck pace of transactions would continue into October. And while this past month was still a solid M&A month for the industry supply market, it paled in comparison.

Here at Industrial Distribution, I tracked 16 M&A announcements made during October, exactly half the amount seen in September. But as I already alluded to, you have to keep in mind that September was a historically-active month, and moreso an exception to the market standard. Compared to the paltry months seen throughout much of 2020, October 2021 was still a good month for deals.

M&A picked up toward the end of 2020 and has remained improved throughout 2021, with ID covering 19 M&A announcements in June, 22 in July and 18 in August before September went to a whole other level.

Despite numerous ongoing supply chain issues — including a historic labor crisis, a semiconductor shortage idling or reducing production at various automotive plants, and other material shortages causing historically high prices in many markets — the industrial supply sector continues to see companies spending capital to grow via acquisition.

These news items include announcements of completed or pending acquisitions impacting distributors relevant to the industrial products space in North America.

Here's what we covered in October, in reverse chronological order:

Of course, despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either weren’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

If your company has news to share, M&A or otherwise, contact me at at mhockett@ien.com.

Oct 28th, 2021
Core Maina
Core & Main to Acquire Catalone Pipe & Supply, Marking 5th Deal of 2021
Penfield, PA-based Catalone is a full-service provider of waterworks products and services and custom concrete catch basins.
Oct 20th, 2021
Pelican Products Inc Vector Logo
Pelican Products to be Sold to Different PE Firm
Platinum Equity will buy the supplier of protective cases, portable lighting systems and outdoor consumer products from Behrman Capital.
Oct 20th, 2021
34873837 1998428883564314 158653978790330368 N
Pentair Acquires Water & Air Filtration Supplier Pleatco for $255M
Louisville, KY-based Pleatco makes water filtration and clean air technologies for pool, spa and industrial air customers.
Oct 19th, 2021
Fdh 6132515cf0113
FDH Aero Acquires Stealth Aerospace; 7th Bolt-On Since 2017
FDH now comprises nine companies, distributing c-class hardware and replacement parts.
Oct 19th, 2021
185271106 4054622057927466 7897460777457426903 Nd
Formerly Known as Blount, Oregon Tool Privately Acquired
Oregon Tool is a distributor of saw chains, bars, sprockets, outdoor equipment accessories and parts for markets of forestry, lawn & garden, farming, ranching & agriculture and concrete cutting & finishing.
Oct 19th, 2021
Asdf
Methods Machine Tools to Acquire Koch Machine Tool in Texas
The Koch offices in Dallas and Houston will gradually become Methods’ facilities.
Oct 18th, 2021
Afasd
Kaman Distribution Group Acquires Machine Vision Provider Integro Technologies
Based in North Carolina with over 50 employees and 30 engineers, Integro develops turn-key productivity solutions through machine vision and robotics.
Oct 14th, 2021
Acquisition I Stock 509731002
Nucor Fastener to Expand
The company has acquired an existing coil processing facility in Shelbyville, Indiana.
Oct 7th, 2021
1200px Regal Beloit Asdfas 602be21a2f5dd
Regal Completes Merger With Rexnord PMC
The new company, Regal Rexnord Corporation, brings an expanded range of product and digital solutions.
Oct 5th, 2021
Steel Pipe I Stock 450262175
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Completes Acquisition of Merfish United
Merfish United serves 47 U.S. states through its twelve strategically located distribution centers.
Oct 5th, 2021
M&a I Stock 1267661932
JPW Acquires Axiom Tool Group
The metalworking leader adds depth in the CNC market.
Oct 4th, 2021