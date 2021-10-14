Kaman Distribution Group Acquires Machine Vision Provider Integro Technologies

Based in North Carolina with over 50 employees and 30 engineers, Integro develops turn-key productivity solutions through machine vision and robotics.

Oct 14th, 2021
Kaman Distribution Group
Afasd

BLOOMFIELD, CT — National distributor and solutions provider Kaman Distribution Group (KDG), No. 18 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List, announced Oct. 14 that it has acquired Integro Technologies Corporation.

Based in Salisbury, NC, Integro Technologies is a nationally recognized vision integrator and inspection company. With over 50 employees and 30 degreed engineers, Integro develops turn-key productivity solutions through machine vision and robotics.


“We are very excited to have Integro join KDG,” said Ben Mondics, President and CEO of Kaman Distribution Group. “Integro is a leading player in machine vision inspection and we look forward to pairing their capabilities with our national scale to bring significant value to our respective customers and suppliers. The founders of Integro have built a great organization with a talented and dedicated group of associates and we look forward to their continued contribution and success as part of KDG.”

Tom Campion, Founder of Integro, states, “We are very excited to partner with KDG and leverage their national footprint and value-added capabilities.  Working as a team, we have always improved and evolved to accomplish far more than we could ever achieve individually.  Joining forces with KDG represents an important milestone in our journey to help accelerate our growth.”

Through this acquisition, KDG is answering our customers’ needs for a more complete set of solutions to improve the efficiency and competitiveness of their operations.  Integro will be a part of KDG’s Kaman Automation business unit, but will support the entire platform across a number of critical industries including pharmaceutical, medical, automotive, aerospace, consumer products, packaging, and logistics.  Kaman Distribution Group is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC. 

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
A Basic Guide to Exporting 11th Edition
Sponsored
A Basic Guide to Exporting 11th Edition
For American companies of all sizes, exporting to international buyers makes more sense now than ever before. The new, "Basic Guide to Exporting" addresses virtually every issue an exporter might face.
Oct 7th, 2021
Big 50 Image 614b60e6ee8f6
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2021 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the list in a concise, easy-reference format.
Oct 4th, 2021
I Stock 925101084 612e650845119
ID's September M&A Recap: A Tidal Wave of Deals
The industrial supply sector went crazy with M&A activity last month.
Oct 1st, 2021
10 1 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 10-1
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the third part of ID's 2021 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 10-1.
Sep 30th, 2021
Us Machine And Tool 1
Machining and Fabrication Supplier US Machine & Tool Privately Acquired
Tennessee-based US Machine & Tool has been a precision CNC machining and fabrication supplier to manufacturers for over 35 years.
Sep 30th, 2021
Kemco
Machine Component Supplier Kemco Acquired by Crestview Aerospace
Kemco is a manufacturer of complex machine components and assemblies, supplying companies including Boeing, Bell and Lockheed Martin.
Sep 30th, 2021
15800259 1895100980723389 2923675011348280787 O
PE Firm Invests in Distributor Summit Hydraulics
Phoenix-based Summit is a designer and distributor of aftermarket hydraulic kits and components for the agricultural and construction end markets, among others.
Sep 29th, 2021
Atlas Copco Sdf
Atlas Copco Acquires French Compressors Distributor
With a strong market presence in Paris, privately-owned AEP has eight employees.
Sep 28th, 2021
Fleet Pride New
FleetPride Acquires Missouri's Bolin Auto & Truck Parts Company
Founded in 1951, Bolin is a parts and service provider to customers in northwest Missouri, northeast Kansas and southeast Nebraska.
Sep 28th, 2021
39686773 735136900160379 7831166032898162688 N
MRO Distributor Pearlman Group Acquires Excel Cleaning and Restoration Supplies
Based in Fort Myers, FL, Excel is a southeast distributor of professional cleaning, restoration, pressure washing, and janitorial equipment and supplies.
Sep 28th, 2021
50 31 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the first part of ID's 2021 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50-31.
Sep 28th, 2021
Pfs020 Web
Pilot Freight Services Acquires Locations in US Northwest, Oklahoma
The worldwide transportation and logistics services provider has gained new franchises in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Oklahoma.
Sep 27th, 2021