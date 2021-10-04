Winsupply Acquires HESCO Supply

For more than a quarter of a century, HESCO Supply has been a staple electrical and utility business.

Oct 4th, 2021
Winsupply Sized

DAYTON, Ohio, October 1, 2021 – Winsupply Inc., one of the largest distributors in the nation, has completed the purchase of HESCO Supply.

The company has grown to become one of the 250 largest distributors in the country.

“We are thrilled to welcome the team from HESCO Supply into the Winsupply Family of Companies,” said Monte Salsman, president, Winsupply Acquisitions Group. “Winsupply and the local companies' success has been built by growing courageous entrepreneurs, people who get up and take on challenges with an optimistic spirit. People who take ownership. People who love serving their customers. People whose word is their bond.”

HESCO Supply is filled with great people who have those qualities. We look forward to seeing and helping them thrive at Winsupply. The location will continue to do business as HESCO Supply.

About Winsupply Inc.

Winsupply  Inc. (www.winsupplyinc.com) is a leading supplier of residential and   commercial   construction   and  industrial  supplies  and  equipment headquartered   in   Dayton,  Ohio.  Known  as  “The  Winsupply  Family  of Companies,” the privately held company has collective sales of $4.2 billion among more than 630 wholesaling  locations  in  45  states.  Winsupply offers entrepreneurs the unique  opportunity  to  own  a  meaningful  part  of  the  local business. Companies  include  Win-branded  locations,  Noland  Company,  Carr Supply, Security  Plumbing  &  Heating  Supply, Wyatt Irrigation, Electrical Sales, Inc.,   Tacoma   Electric   and   APCO.   Winsupply’s   companies   conduct business-to-business  distribution of plumbing, industrial pipe, valves and fittings, HVAC, electrical, waterworks and other supplies.

