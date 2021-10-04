Winsupply Acquires HESCO Supply

DAYTON, Ohio, October 1, 2021 – Winsupply Inc., one of the largest distributors in the nation, has completed the purchase of HESCO Supply.

For more than a quarter of a century, HESCO Supply has been a staple electrical and utility business. The company has grown to become one of the 250 largest distributors in the country.

“We are thrilled to welcome the team from HESCO Supply into the Winsupply Family of Companies,” said Monte Salsman, president, Winsupply Acquisitions Group. “Winsupply and the local companies' success has been built by growing courageous entrepreneurs, people who get up and take on challenges with an optimistic spirit. People who take ownership. People who love serving their customers. People whose word is their bond.”

HESCO Supply is filled with great people who have those qualities. We look forward to seeing and helping them thrive at Winsupply. The location will continue to do business as HESCO Supply.

About Winsupply Inc.

Winsupply Inc. (www.winsupplyinc.com) is a leading supplier of residential and commercial construction and industrial supplies and equipment headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Known as “The Winsupply Family of Companies,” the privately held company has collective sales of $4.2 billion among more than 630 wholesaling locations in 45 states. Winsupply offers entrepreneurs the unique opportunity to own a meaningful part of the local business. Companies include Win-branded locations, Noland Company, Carr Supply, Security Plumbing & Heating Supply, Wyatt Irrigation, Electrical Sales, Inc., Tacoma Electric and APCO. Winsupply’s companies conduct business-to-business distribution of plumbing, industrial pipe, valves and fittings, HVAC, electrical, waterworks and other supplies.