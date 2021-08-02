ID's July M&A Recap: The Floodgates Have Reopened

July proved that mergers & acquisitions are finally back to being a driving force in the industrial B2B supply market.

Aug 2nd, 2021
Mike Hockett
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, mergers & acquisitions were one of the hallmarks of the B2B distribution space for the previous two decades. The rapid rise of business information available online made it increasingly easier for interested parties to find a distributor that fit what they were looking for and the right people to talk to about it. It's essentially impossible today to 'fly under the radar' of acquisition prospectors, and we at Industrial Distribution published around 20 items per month covering M&A news in the industrial supply space.

That all came to a near halt from March 2020 through the early spring of this year, when industrial distributors and manufacturers were reacting to and trying to recover from the pandemic's business impacts. My monthly recaps of M&A activity numbered only in the single digits throughout the rest of 2020 and well into this year, including a combined 18 items between April and May.

But June was finally a breakthrough, with ID covering 19 such M&A-related news items that month in what felt like a formal return to business normalcy in the B2B distribution space.

July proved that even further, with us covering 22 M&A news items of relevance to the industrial supply space. As always, not all of these are deals involving two industrial distributors or manufacturers, as they included a number of deals involving service providers that cater to distributors and suppliers alike.

Below, see what we covered during July in reverse chronological order of their company announcement. This includes announcements of completed or pending acquisitions impacting distributors relavent to the industrial products space in North America, as well as other news and announcements that could lead to or reject an acquisition.:

Of course, despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either weren’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

If your company has news to share, M&A or otherwise, contact me at at mhockett@ien.com.

As always, the best way to stay on top of industrial supply M&A news is to make sure you're subscribed to ID's free daily e-newsletter.

Hardinge to Acquire German Milling Supplier Weisser
Weisser is a top German manufacturer and turnkey solution provider of high-precision, multifunctional turning machines, turning centers and automation solutions.
Jul 22nd, 2021
Sonepar Usa S
Sonepar USA Boosts Midwest Footprint, Acquires Springfield Electric Supply
With Illinois-based Springfield Electric, Sonepar USA gains 19 branch locations, 350 associates and revenue of more than $200 million.
Jul 22nd, 2021
126617715 3455255641232081 7033824319323929139 N
RelaDyne to Acquire Fellow Lubricants & Fuels Supplier in Southern California
RelaDyne gains Alexis Oil Company and Global Industrial Solutions, a prominent lubricant and commercial fuels distributor and reliability services provider.
Jul 21st, 2021
Sdvzs
BlackHawk Industrial Expands in Fasteners, Acquires Florida Distributor
It's BlackHawk's seventh acquisition since February 2020.
Jul 21st, 2021
Jgb Enterprises Werwe 5fa17c9a34f22
JGB Enterprises Acquires HosePower Canada
The hose, fluid power and hose accessories distributor gains six locations in Canada with the deal.
Jul 21st, 2021
Sdfgsd
Rubber Tree Systems Acquires Inventory Software Provider WarehouseTwo
The deal combines two leading software-as-a-service providers in the B2B distribution market.
Jul 21st, 2021
1023 Ky Nucor Gallatin
Nucor to Acquire Steel Racking Maker Hannibal Industries for $370M
Nucor will gain a major supplier of racking solutions to warehouses in the e-commerce, industrial, food storage and retail segments.
Jul 21st, 2021
1500x500
Bon Tool Acquires Assets of Plank-Ti, Inc.
This acquisition includes the tooling and equipment required to manufacture the popular Plank-Ti banding product.
Jul 20th, 2021
Abb Robotics Acquires Asti Mobile Robotics Goods To Person Asti Ebot 350 (2)
ABB to Acquire ASTI Mobile Robotics Group
Autonomous mobile robots will support flexibility in production, logistics, intralogistics and fulfillment.
Jul 20th, 2021
Ingersoll 60d9d2f324009
Ingersoll Rand Confirms Unsolicited Offer for SPX Flow Was Rejected
The proposal put a 37% premium on SPX stock.
Jul 20th, 2021
Kpi Logo Primary Color
Kuecker Logistics Group, Pulse Integration and QC Software to Merge
The new company, KPI, is said to be well positioned to serve the requirements of the fast-growing warehouse automation space.
Jul 20th, 2021