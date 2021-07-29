Pumps Distributor Fischer Process Industries Acquires HE Danby in Indiana

Indianapolis-based HE Danby supplies pumps and filtration equipment to most of Indiana.

Jul 29th, 2021
Fischer Process Industries
LOVELAND, OH — Pumps, valves and process equipment distributor Fischer Process Industries (FPI) has announced the acquisition of HE Danby Co INC, a long-standing Indiana company of 74 years servicing pump, filter, and filtration systems to their customers. The acquisition will take effect on Aug. 2.

Previous president and owner, Cary Corcoran, sees the acquisition as a way to further amplify business initiatives by improving their ability to meet customer product needs and service repairs.

"We feel that this is a great opportunity for us to continue and improve on our abilities to be of service,” Corcoran said. “I have been part of the organization for 45 years and look forward to my continued interaction with our customers.” 

Corcoran will be joining Fischer Process Industries as a sales and product specialist for filtration products. Several other members of the HE Dandy Co INC team will also be joining the Fischer Process Industries family.

“We are excited to announce that we have acquired the HE Danby Company, Indianapolis, IN,” said Ken Fischer, president of Fischer Process Industries. “This 74-year-old company has made outstanding strides in the pump and service industry. Cary and team members visited our Loveland headquarters facility last week for an initial meet-and-greet that went very well.”

HE Danby Co of Indianapolis, Indiana serves as the Gorman-Rupp industrial centrifugal pump distributor for most of Indiana, and a complete line of filtration equipment (FilterTech, Eaton, Graver, and more), and other pump products, including Aurora centrifugal pumps, that will now be re-assigned to Fischer Process Industries. There will also be a fully equipped and complete shop that will allow FPI to expand service options and capabilities in the Central Indiana market.

Fischer Process Industries is a distributor of pumps, valves and process equipment servicing Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Georgia and Alabama. The company's 30,000-square-footheadquarters is located in Loveland, OH, which serves as its central warehouse and service center. In addition, Fischer has 10,000-square-foot locations in Alpharetta, GA covering the southeast; Owensboro, KY covering Central & Western KY and Southern IN; and Marietta, OH covering WV, Southeast OH, and Eastern, KY — all with full applications engineering capability and complete repair and service centers for rotating equipment and liquid handling equipment.

