Solve Industrial Motion Acquired by Private Equity

In 2020, the Solve brand was established and brought PTI, IPTCI Bearings, and LMS Bearings together under one umbrella.

Jul 16th, 2021
M&a I Stock 1267661932
iStock

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 14, 2021 – Solve Industrial Motion Group (“Solve”) has been acquired by Audax Private Equity (“Audax”), a leading investment firm that specializes in helping middle market companies grow in value and size. Audax’ experience building brands in the industrial services and technologies industry will benefit Solve and strengthen its growth strategy.

“This new milestone affirms our strong go-to-market strategy and brand evolution,” said Lisa Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of Solve. “With Audax’ support, knowledge, and expertise, we hope to drive further global expansion into the broader power transmission and electric motion markets. We are excited to begin this next chapter of growth.”

In 2020, the Solve brand was established and brought P.T. International (“PTI”) in North Carolina, IPTCI Bearings in Minnesota, and LMS Bearings in Colorado together under one umbrella. As an integrated brand, they provide added value and expanded product offerings to manufacturing distributors, OEMs, and end users.

As a premier supplier of bearings and power transmission components, Solve is a one-stop resource for both metric and American standard products with an inventory of more than 25,000 SKUs of quality, lab-inspected components. The primary sectors Solve serves include food and beverage, agriculture, mining, steel, automotive, textiles, wood products, lawn and garden, and pharmaceuticals.

“Solve is well-positioned to capture additional market share with OEMs and distributors globally through organic growth and acquisitions,” said Joe Rogers, Managing Director at Audax. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Lisa Mitchell and the broader Solve team to help accelerate growth and scale the business.”

About Solve Industrial Motion Group

Solve Industrial Motion Group (Solve) manufactures and sells bearings and power transmission component parts for the food and beverage, agriculture, mining, steel, automotive, textiles, wood products, lawn and garden, and pharmaceuticals, among others. Solve’s brand portfolio includes P.T. International, IPTCI Bearings, and LMS Bearings, and represents more than 25,000 products available from five regional stocking locations. Solve Industrial Motion Group is a privately held company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information about the company, please visit solveindustrial.com.

About Audax Private Equity

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $30 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $7 billion in more than 140 platforms and over 975 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax Private Equity seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. With more than 250 employees, Audax is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies. For more information, visit the Audax Private Equity website: www.audaxprivateequity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Inventory Management Made Easy
Sponsored
Inventory Management Made Easy
This business guide dives into what causes young companies to outgrow processes, how a disconnect between inventory control and accounting can be detrimental to multiple departments and more on the challenges associated with inventory management.
Jul 1st, 2021
1500x600 Puzzle3 Notice
French Gerleman, IAC Supply Merge to Form $250M Industrial Automation & Electrical Distributor
The resulting company, Agilix Solutions, has 350 employees and 13 branches serving customers across six central and southern US states.
Jul 2nd, 2021
Zebra And Fetch
Zebra Technologies Acquiring Fetch Robotics for $290 Million
Fetch features the largest portfolio of autonomous mobile robots in the industry and offers seamless integration with warehouse and manufacturing systems.
Jul 2nd, 2021
5125717 Press Release Vi Lux Final
Saint-Gobain Acquires PVC Molding & Trim Supplier
Subsidiary CertainTeed has acquired Ontario, Canada-based Vi-Lux Building Products,
Jul 1st, 2021
Dsg Calverley 1200x630
Dakota Supply Group Acquires Michigan's Calverley Supply
It marks a new expansion territory for DSG, a distributor of electrical, plumbing, HVACR and utility products.
Jul 1st, 2021
D1 Merger Banner Header
ERP Providers Distribution One, Universal Business Systems to Merge
iT creates a powerful new Distribution One positioned to support distributors and wholesalers through state-of-the-art business software.
Jul 1st, 2021
M&an
ID's June M&A Recap: Distributors, Suppliers Pick Up the Pace
After a downtrodden April and May, activity rose sharpy last month.
Jul 1st, 2021
Benchmark
Benchmark Industrial Acquires Fellow Packaging Distributor Donby
Benchmark and Donby both sell a wide range of packaging, warehouse, janitorial and safety supplies.
Jun 30th, 2021
ExxonMobil made the sale looking to improve profit and decrease debt by reducing lower margin operations.
ExxonMobil Selling Santoprene Business for $1.15B
Santoprene produces elastic polymers.
Jun 30th, 2021
Pip
PIP Acquires Australia & New Zealand PPE Supplier
It's PIP's first acquisition since its ownership changed hands to a different private investment firm.
Jun 30th, 2021
Ingersoll
Ingersoll Rand to Buy Agritech Supplier Maximus for $110M
The news comes one week after IR announced a $514 million acquisition of a German positive displacement pump maker.
Jun 28th, 2021
E4r Tf J Wuaeobvh
The Reynolds Company Buying Mid-Coast Electric Supply
Upon completion, the McNaughton-McKay subsidiary will have more than 1,500 employees across 57 US locations.
Jun 25th, 2021