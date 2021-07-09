Core & Main Inks Acquistion in Hawaii; 14th Since 2017 Spinoff

The waterworks products distributor has agreed to acquire Pacific Pipe Company, Inc.

Jul 9th, 2021
Core & Main
ST. LOUIS —Core & Main LP, a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, announced July 6 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pacific Pipe Company, Inc., based in Hawaii. The acquisition would mark Core & Main’s 14th transaction since becoming an independent company in August 2017.

“Pacific Pipe is a significant player in modernizing and expanding water infrastructure in Hawaii. Upon closing this transaction, Core & Main will expand its geographic footprint to a new state and learn from a team that has an outstanding reputation for quality products and excellent customer service,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main. “This acquisition aligns with our core principles, where team members are family and our job is to help the communities thrive.” 

Pacific Pipe has been in operation since 2011, serving municipalities and contractors with a broad waterworks product offering. Pacific Pipe operates three locations, spanning the islands of Hawaii, Maui, and Oahu. The company distributes materials for construction projects in the agriculture, golf, irrigation, and municipal waterworks industries throughout Hawaii.

“We are excited to join the Core & Main family because both companies are guided by the same principles, with a focus on collaborative teamwork and passionately supporting customer success,” said Ken Ota, president of Pacific Pipe. “While we had other interested buyers, the Core & Main team distinguished itself from the beginning, giving us the comfort that our people would be in good hands with even greater opportunity for career development, training, and opportunities for personal and professional growth. We look forward to continuing to support our customers with an even broader product and service offering as part of Core & Main.”

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main serves municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With more than 285 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain and 3,700 associates.

