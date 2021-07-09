Winsupply Acquires New England Plumbing Distributor

Simon’s Supply is one of the best-established plumbing and heating distributors in Southeastern Massachusetts and adjacent Rhode Island.

Jul 9th, 2021
DAYTON, OH — Winsupply Inc., one of the largest distributors in the nation, has completed the purchase of substantially all the assets of Simon’s Supply Co., Inc. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

Simon’s Supply is one of the best-established plumbing and heating distributors in Southeastern Massachusetts and adjacent Rhode Island. The company serves customers from five locations in Fall River, New Bedford, Plymouth and West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, and Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

“Simon’s Supply gives Winsupply a strong market presence in Southeastern Massachusetts including the South Coast, Cape Cod and Rhode Island,” said Monte Salsman, president of Winsupply Acquisitions Group. “The previous co-owners, Lloyd and Fred Felder, leave behind a strong group of people committed to serving their customers and a legacy of expertise dating back to 1933.”

The five locations will continue to do business as Simon’s Supply, but will have the following legal names, respectively, as separate Winsupply local companies:

  • Fall River Winsupply Co.
  • Winsupply New Bedford MA, Co.
  • Winsupply Pawtucket RI, Co.
  • Winsupply Plymouth MA, Co.
  • Winsupply W. Yarmouth MA, Co.

About Winsupply Inc.

Winsupply Inc. (www.winsupplyinc.com) is a leading supplier of residential and commercial construction and industrial supplies and equipment headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Known as “The Winsupply Family of Companies,” the privately held company has collective sales of $4.2 billion among 630 wholesaling locations in 45 states. Winsupply offers entrepreneurs the unique opportunity to own a meaningful part of the local business. Companies include Win-branded locations, Noland Company, Carr Supply, Security Plumbing & Heating Supply, Wyatt Irrigation, Electrical Sales, Inc., Tacoma Electric and APCO. Winsupply’s companies conduct business-to-business distribution of plumbing, industrial pipe, valves and fittings, HVAC, electrical, waterworks and other supplies. Follow Winsupply on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

