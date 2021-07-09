Stellar Industrial Boosts Northeast Footprint, Acquires R.G. Brewton

Tacoma, WA-based Stellar goes across the country in making its seventh acquisition in 15 years.

Jul 9th, 2021
Stellar Industrial Supply
Stellar Everette

TACOMA, WA — MRO distributor and service provider Stellar Industrial Supply announced Friday that it has acquired Lawrence, PA-based industrial distribution, and integrated supply firm, Robert G. Brewton. The deal gives Stellar Industrial Supply an immediate and strong market presence in the Northeast & Mid-Atlantic regions. The deal is scheduled to close August 31, 2021. Terms were not disclosed. 

“We are ecstatic to build upon the reputation and platform Brewton has established in the Northeast, while extending the Stellar Industrial Supply brand into this marketplace,” said Stellar Industrial Supply President and CEO John S. Wiborg. “We will offer a deeper and broader array of supplies and services for MRO, Safety supply, Metalworking, Abrasives and supply chain solutions, with a deep commitment to delivering the exemplary customer service, care, and experience that both companies are known for,” continued Wiborg. 

Brewton Logo Est1976

Tacoma, WA-based Stellar distributes more than 90,000 MRO products and tools from more than 1,500 brands for safety, metalworking, marine supply, aerospace and other general manufacturing and processing organizations, and offers customized indirect material management, 

The deal for R.G. Brewton marks the seventh acquisition by Stellar Industrial Supply over the past 15 years. The company will now have 12 regional branches including: Tacoma, WA, Portland, OR, Albany, OR, Everett, WA, Seattle, WA, Spokane, WA, Upland, CA, San Luis Obispo CA, Billings, MT, Phoenix AZ, Lawrence, PA and Tampa, FL. As part of the deal Stellar will bring on 60+ new teammates, bringing headcount to approximately 185 company-wide.

“This is an excellent opportunity for both the employees and the customers of Robert G, Brewton, Inc. We look forward to a smooth and seamless transition, and our customers and vendors can expect the same level of honesty, straightforwardness and commitment they have come to know,” said Steve Brewton, President of Robert G. Brewton. Mr. Brewton will join the Stellar team as V.P. Sales & Business Development – Northeast Region.

In addition to its wide range of products, Stellar Industrial Supply is known for its Documented Cost Savings (DCS) program that creates “Ideal Customer-Supplier Partnerships.” Working on behalf of both parties, Stellar Industrial Supply deploys the most efficient, cost-effective products that optimize plant operations and help run them smartly and safely. In 2020, DCS generated nearly $13 million in 2020 savings, or $46,378 average DCS across 276 customers. Over the past 10 years, the program has accrued $130+ million in customer savings and reduced costs.

