Stellar Industrial Acquires Nevada's JLM Industrial Supply

The bolt-on gives Stellar an immediate and strong market presence in the North Nevada Area.

Jan 13th, 2022
Stellar Industrial Supply
Stellar Industrial Supply Tacoma (1)
Stellar Industrial Supply

TACOMA, WA — Stellar Industrial Supply, which distributes more than 35,000 MRO products and tools from more than 1,500 brands for safety, metalworking, marine supply, aerospace, and other general manufacturing and processing organizations, and also offers customized indirect material management, announced Jan. 13 the acquisition of Sparks, NV-based industrial distribution and integrated supply firm JLM Industrial Supply. The acquisition gives Stellar Industrial Supply an immediate and strong market presence in the North Nevada Area.

The acquisition is scheduled to close March 31, 2022. Terms were not disclosed. 

WiborgWiborg“We are ecstatic to build upon the reputation and platform JLM has established in the Sparks area, while extending the Stellar Industrial Supply brand into this marketplace,” Stellar Industrial Supply President and CEO John S. Wiborg said. “We will offer a deeper and broader array of supplies and services for MRO, Safety Supply, Metalworking, Abrasives and supply chain solutions, with a deep commitment to delivering the exemplary customer service, care, and experience that both companies are known for,” continued Wiborg. 

The acquisition of JLM Industrial marks the eighth by Stellar Industrial Supply over the past 15 years. The company will now have 13 regional branches including: Portland, OR, Albany, OR, Everett, WA Tacoma, WA, Seattle, WA, Spokane, WA, Upland, CA, San Luis Obispo, CA, Billings, MT, Phoenix, AZ, Lawrence, PA, Sparks, NV, and Tampa, FL. As part of the acquisition Stellar will bring on 10 new teammates, bringing its headcount to approximately 190 companywide.

“This is an excellent next step for JLM Industrial. We look forward to a smooth and seamless transition, and our customers and vendors can expect the same level of honesty, straightforwardness and commitment they have come to know,” said Michael Stuart, President of JLM Industrial. Mr. Stuart will join the Stellar team as the commercial market leader for the geographic area he serves.

Stellar Logo 605a591e3f05bIn addition to its wide range of products, Stellar Industrial Supply is known for its Documented Cost Savings (DCS) program that creates “Ideal Customer-Supplier Partnerships.” Working on behalf of both parties, Stellar Industrial Supply deploys the most efficient, cost-effective products that optimize plant operations and help run them smartly and safely.  

In 2021, DCS generated nearly $17.9 million in 2021 savings, or $48,378 average DCS across 370 customers. Over the past 10 years the program has accrued $148+ million in customer savings and reduced costs.


JLM Industrial is headquartered in Sparks, NV. The Company was founded by John L Moser in 1973. Michael Stuart purchased the company in 1988 and remains the sole shareholder. JLM Industrial is dedicated to providing the best value in helping manufacturers with technical support and to manage their inventory of indirect supplies. The indirect supplies include MRO (maintenance, repair and operation), metal working, and safety products. JLM Industrial serves a broad array of industries throughout the North Nevada area. 

Stellar Industrial Supply distributes more than 35,000 MRO products and tools from more than 1,500 brands for Safety, Metalworking, and Marine Supply, general manufacturing and processing, machine and metalworking shops, and marine and construction organizations. Stellar also offers customized Indirect Material Management solutions; and a broad array of hand tools, power tools, cutting tools, abrasives, aerosol chemicals and paints, shop supplies, safety, marine and construction supplies. Stellar is a proud member of Affiliated Distributors and the Industrial Supply Association.

