Stellar Industrial Acquires MRO Distributor Timesaver in Phoenix

TACOMA, WA — Stellar Industrial Supply, which distributes more than 90,000 MRO products and tools from more than 1,500 brands for safety, metalworking, marine supply, aerospace and other general manufacturing and processing organizations while offering customized indirect material management, announced March 14 the acquisition of Phoenix, Arizona-based industrial distribution firm Timesaver Industrial. The acquisition gives Stellar Industrial Supply additional and stronger market presence in the Arizona Area. The acquisition is scheduled to close April 30. Terms were not disclosed.

“We are ecstatic to build upon the reputation and platform Timesaver has established in the Phoenix area, while extending the Stellar Industrial Supply brand further into this marketplace,” said Stellar Industrial Supply President and CEO John S. Wiborg. “We will offer a deeper and broader array of supplies and services for MRO, Safety Supply, Metalworking, Abrasives and supply chain solutions, with a deep commitment to delivering the exemplary customer service, care, and experience that both companies are known for,” continued Wiborg.

The acquisition of Timesaver Industrial Inc. marks the ninth by Stellar Industrial Supply over the past 15 years. The company will now have 13 regional branches including: Portland, OR, Albany, OR, Everett, WA Tacoma, WA, Seattle, WA, Spokane, WA, Upland, CA, San Luis Obispo, CA, Billings, MT, Phoenix, AZ, Lawrence, PA, Sparks, NV, and Tampa, FL. As part of the acquisition Stellar will bring on four new teammates, bringing its headcount to approximately 196 companywide.

“This is an excellent next step for Timesaver Industrial. We look forward to a smooth and seamless transition, and our customers and vendors can expect the same level of honesty, straightforwardness and commitment they have come to know,” said Larry Parrish, President of Timesaver Industrial.

In addition to its wide range of products, Stellar Industrial Supply is known for its Documented Cost Savings (DCS) program that creates “Ideal Customer-Supplier Partnerships.” Working on behalf of both parties, Stellar Industrial Supply deploys the most efficient, cost-effective products that optimize plant operations and help run them smartly and safely.

In 2021, DCS generated nearly $17.9 million in 2021 savings, or $48,378 average DCS across 370 customers. Over the past 10 years the program has accrued $148+ million in customer savings and reduced costs.

Timesaver Industrial is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. The company was incorporated in 1978. Larry Parrish assumed present control in 1993 and remains the sole shareholder. Timesaver Industrial is dedicated to providing the best value in helping manufacturers with technical support and to manage their inventory of indirect supplies. The indirect supplies include MRO, metal working, and safety products. Timesaver Industrial serves a broad array of industries throughout the Arizona area.

Stellar Industrial Supply distributes more than 90,000 MRO (maintenance, repair and operation) products and tools from more than 1,500 brands for Safety, Metalworking, and Marine Supply, general manufacturing and processing, machine and metalworking shops, and marine and construction organizations. Stellar also offers customized indirect material management solutions; and a broad array of hand tools, power tools, cutting tools, abrasives, aerosol chemicals and paints, shop supplies, safety, marine and construction supplies. Stellar is a member of Affiliated Distributors and the Industrial Supply Association.