Stellar Industrial's DCS Program Averaged 25% Customer Savings in 2021

Despite ongoing supply chain issues, 370 customers save nearly $50,000 on average as part of $17.92M in Documented Cost Savings.

Feb 2nd, 2022
Stellar Industrial Supply
TACOMA, WA — During a year which saw significant and continuing supply chain disruptions, Stellar Industrial Supply announced Feb. 1 that through its Documented Cost Savings Program (DCS), it helped customers reduce tooling, inventory, and associated costs by 25 percent in 2021. Stellar Industrial Supply customers on average saved nearly $50,000, as part of $17.92 million in total customer-approved saved DCS costs. 

The DCS program aims to foster “Ideal Customer-Supplier Partnerships.” Working on behalf of both parties, Stellar Industrial Supply deploys the most efficient, cost-effective products that optimize plant operations and help run them smartly and safely. Since its inception in 2010, the DCS program has generated over $147M in cost savings, all of which are customer verified. 

The company also named SECO, Dynabrade, and SGS as members of its premium STARS Supplier Program. STARS recognizes supply partners who share the Stellar Industrial Supply vision and passion for working closely and collaboratively with customers to ensure they have the best products, services, processes, tools and methodologies that drive plant economies and efficiencies.

“With ongoing supply chain, economy and staffing issues, now more than ever efficiency matters. The savings captured in our Documented Cost Savings Program are impactful and real, signed off by the customers but truly felt on the shop floor through improved efficiency and output,” said Stellar Industrial Supply CEO John Wiborg. “Part and parcel critical strong partners who not only invest in products that make clients more efficient but also are committed to providing inventory to priority partners and customers. SECO, Dynabrade, and SGS are all fantastic partners who we are honored to be aligned and closely working with,” continued Wiborg.

Stellar Industrial Supply distributes more than 35,000 MRO (maintenance, repair and operation) products and tools from more than 1,500 brands for Safety, Metalworking, and Marine Supply, general manufacturing and processing, machine and metalworking shops, and marine and construction organizations. Stellar also offers customized Indirect Material Management solutions; and a broad array of hand tools, power tools, cutting tools, abrasives, aerosol chemicals and paints, shop supplies, safety, marine and construction supplies. Stellar is a proud member of Affiliated Distributors and the Industrial Supply Association

