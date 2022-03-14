Stellar Industrial Names Milwaukee Tool its Supplier of the Year

Stellar said joint customers saved nearly 32% in documented cost savings.

Mar 14th, 2022
Stellar Industrial Supply
TACOMA, WA — Stellar Industrial Supply, which distributes more than 90,000 MRO products and tools from more than 1,500 brands for Safety, Metalworking, Marine Supply, aerospace and other general manufacturing and processing organizations while also offering customized indirect material management solutions, announced March 14 that it has named Milwaukee Tool as its Supplier of the Year award winner for 2021.

Stellarass 61faa6b636596Together, in 2021, the two companies helped joint customers save nearly 32%, totaling over $603K, as part of the Stellar Industrial Documented Cost Savings (DCS) program. The synergy and shared values by the two companies toward customer commitment and satisfaction resonated deeply in the marketplace, as the partnership also realized a more than 25% increase in 2021 joint sales. 

The DCS program aims to foster “Ideal Customer-Supplier Partnerships.” Working on behalf of both parties, Stellar Industrial Supply deploys the most efficient, cost-effective products that optimize plant operations and help run them smartly and safely. Since its inception in 2010, the DCS program has generated over $147M in cost savings, all of which are customer verified. 

The Stellar Industrial Supply Supplier of the Year award recognizes the strong partnership between Stellar Industrial Supply and Milwaukee Tool and both’s commitment to deliver on the Stellar Industrial mission of consistently delivering integrity, exemplary experiences, enhanced value and cost savings to its customers.

"Milwaukee Tool always goes the extra mile while demonstrating full commitment to the Stellar Vision and value proposition. Over and over again, Milwaukee Tool underscores what it looks like to do business with an exemplary partner, and we look forward to continued success in 2022," said Stellar Industrial Supply President and CEO John S. Wiborg.

At their annual STARS Summit, Stellar also announced that partner Lenox Tools, won the Stellar Industrial Supply Documented Cost Savings “Horse Race” award for 2021, while Milwaukee, 3M and Sandvik Coromant all tied for second. The Horse Race Award recognizes partners like Lenox Tools who work closely with Stellar Industrial Supply to help joint customers they service, reduce or eliminate plant and production inefficiencies.###

Stellar Industrial Supply distributes more than 90,000 MRO products and tools from more than 1,500 brands for safety, metalworking, and marine supply, general manufacturing and processing, machine and metalworking shops, and marine and construction organizations. Stellar also offers customized indirect material management solutions; and a broad array of hand tools, power tools, cutting tools, abrasives, aerosol chemicals and paints, shop supplies, safety, marine and construction supplies. Stellar is a member of Affiliated Distributors and the Industrial Supply Association. 

