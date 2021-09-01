ID's August M&A Recap: Another Solid Month for a Revitalized Market

While trailing the activity level of July and June, it was still a healthy month given the major factors hammering industrial suppliers right now.

Sep 1st, 2021
Mike Hockett
The calendar has turned to September, which means it's officially football season and cooler temperatures are on the way. And while fall is my favorite time of year, the US manufacturing sector is about to enter it with a myriad of negative factors weighing against it.

  • Automotive manufacturers are still facing a critical shortage of semiconductors that's leaving the production many vehicles unfinished and some plants shut down altogether or at reduced operation — meaning less demand there for industrial supplies.
  • Manufacturers and distributors of all types are dealing with a historic labor crisis to the point where companies like Grainger and Fastenal have found it challenging to fully staff their warehouses and plant floors. Contentious decisions over whether to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations certainly plays a factor here, and with factory & warehouse workers more valuable than ever, such emboldened employees have more motivation than ever to miss work — evident in high absenteeism across the manufacturing sector — or demand higher wages.
  • Material shortages have caused historically high material prices in many markets, leaving manufacturers and distributors to have to pass along at least part of the buck to the next link in the supply chain. On Aug. 30, industrial adhesives maker H.B. Fuller announced an 11 percent surcharge tied to offsetting higher materials cost.

Despite those factors, August was another solid month for mergers & acquisitions activity in the industrial supply sector. We at Industrial Distribution covered 18 such announcements directly tied to industrial manufacturers or distributors last month, and while it trailed July's robust 22 items and June's 19, it was still within what I would consider 'healthy' range for this market, as most pre-COVID months saw around 20 M&A news items on ID.

Below, see what we covered during August in reverse chronological order of their company announcement. This includes announcements of completed or pending acquisitions impacting distributors relevant to the industrial products space in North America, as well as other news and announcements that could lead to or reject an acquisition.:

Of course, despite our best efforts, there’s always deals announced that either weren’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

Aug 30th, 2021
Ritz Abco Logos
Ritz Safety Acquires ABCO Safety
Ritz is one of the largest privately-held safety companies in the United States.
Aug 24th, 2021
Timken Sd
Timken Acquires Robotics Supplier Intelligent Machine Solutions
It expands and complements Timken's Rollon linear motion product range with larger and heavy-duty applications.
Aug 23rd, 2021
236948743 4191350150985417 5254573748659437885 N
Valin Corporation Grows Southwest Presence, Acquires Sun Automation Inc.
Sun Automation is a distributor of industrial automation products and solutions for manufacturing customers in Arizona, New Mexico and Southern Nevada.
Aug 19th, 2021
Asdf
Applied Industrial Technologies Makes 4th Automation Acquisition in 2 Years
Applied has acquired Rockford, IL-based R.R. Floody, further illustrating the distributor's investment in the automation market.
Aug 19th, 2021
MTD Holdings brands
Stanley B&D to Buy Remaining 80% of Outdoor Power Equipment Maker MTD for $1.5B
SBD currently owns 20% of MTD, which had $2.5 billion in revenue in the past 12 months and is led by brands Cub Cadet and Troy-Bilt.
Aug 17th, 2021
Fleet Pride New
FleetPride Acquires National Truck Repair in Texas
Trucking parts distributor FleetPride now has 28 locations in its home state of Texas.
Aug 17th, 2021
Coastal Cp Vert Cmyk
Coastal Construction Products Acquires Fellow Sealant Distributor in Illinois
Jacksonville, FL-based Coastal has expanded into the Chicago area by partnering with Bensenville, IL-based Sealant Engineering Construction.
Aug 17th, 2021
Parker Asdf
Parker Appoints New Execs, Reports Major Sales Growth, Confirms Meggitt Acquisition
The news includes a new COO and handful of VPs, major growth in Parker's Industrial segments and a pending acquisition of aerospace-defense-energy supplier Meggitt.
Aug 16th, 2021
Thomas Lattuca, General Manager of Airline Lancaster NY, and David Oppel, Owner of Hy-Performance
Airline Hydraulics Corp. Acquires Hy-Performance Hydraulics
Hy-Performance is a husband-and-wife team specializing in on-site repairs of hydraulic equipment throughout New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan.
Aug 12th, 2021
2021 Logo Pkg Mc Mc Caniff
McNaughton-McKay to Acquire Fellow Michigan Distributor Caniff Electric Supply
Caniff is described as the largest independent electrical distributor of construction products in southeast Michigan.
Aug 10th, 2021
S Fasd
Shorehill Capital Invests in Packaging Supplies Distributor Flexpak
Utah-based Flexpak is a distributor of packaging supplies that primarily serves the food, healthcare, biotechnology, industrial and consumer products markets.
Aug 9th, 2021