H.B. Fuller Adding 11% Surcharge to Recoup Rising Materials Cost

Many industrial suppliers have taken pricing actions this year, but most haven't made a standalone public announcement about them like H.B. Fuller has.

Aug 31st, 2021
Mike Hockett
H b Fuller Lüneburg Site
H.B. Fuller

Numerous quarterly earnings reports this past month from industrial manufacturers and distributors have cited rising materials costs — covering everything from metals, plastics, building materials, packaging and more — as dragging on their bottom line in the April-July period, and it appears there's no sign of immediate relief.

On Aug. 30, prominent industrial adhesives maker H.B. Fuller announced that it was adding an 11 percent surcharge on shipments of all its products globally, effective Sept. 1, in addition to other price increases the company has previously communicated. The surcharge is expected to be permanently incorporated into existing pricing by Dec. 1 of this year.

H Bf Logo Vertical Format Blue And Gray"This pricing action is driven by continued short supply and significant cost escalation of certain chemical feedstocks and plastic and metal packaging that have resulted in unprecedented costs to serve customers," H.B. Fuller said. "These increases have been followed by inflationary costs and short supply for logistics, freight, packaging, labor and many other items required to meet customer needs. H.B. Fuller, one of the world’s largest, global providers of adhesives and sealants, has done remarkable work in this unprecedented supply environment to secure materials and provide customers the essential adhesives they need to produce everything from electronics and solar panels to food packaging and personal hygiene products.

"The speed and unrelenting continuation of inflationary pressures has resulted in the need for a surcharge, which will be implemented immediately."

St. Paul, MN-based H.B. Fuller certainly isn't alone in taking such a pricing action. Seemingly the majority of industrial suppliers noted that they've taken strategic pricing actions during their most recent fiscal quarter to help offset rising materials costs. What makes this H.B. Fuller news unique is that it's one of the only such public announcements of a specific pricing action in this regard, rather than just recapping it after-the-fact in an earnings release or presentation.

The rise in materials costs have been a supply chain issue for much of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the company's Q2 earnings report back on June 23 covering the three months ended May 29, H.B. Fuller president and CEO Jim Owens said: "Raw material costs increased substantially in the second quarter, exacerbated by shortages and impacts from Storm Uri earlier this year. We have implemented significant price adjustments and delivered efficiencies through our streamlined global business unit structure and operational excellence programs."

It appears the conditions surrounding materials costs have only heighted since then.

More in Supply Chain
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
I Stock 1248210929
Industrial Fasteners: Top Market Trends Securing a Firm Grip
Here are some key trends adopted by industrial fastener manufacturers to level with dynamic end-user requirements.
Aug 24th, 2021
Rios
Robotics Propels Operations Forward in Manufacturing & Supply Chain
We're experiencing a shift.
Aug 23rd, 2021
Amazon's Scout self-driving delivery robot.
The Carbon Footprint of Delivery with Robots, Automated Vehicles
A new study found that automation accounted for a relatively small percentage of a package’s overall footprint.
Aug 20th, 2021
In this April 28, 2020 photo, an employee wearing a face mask works on a Yaris car at the Toyota car factory in Onnaing, northern France.
Toyota Cuts Production 40% Due to Parts Shortage
The pandemic-related disruption affects 14 assembly plants in Japan.
Aug 19th, 2021
Steeltn
Alabama Factory to Supply Steel Parts to Auto Plants
The plant is expected to hire approximately 40 workers.
Aug 13th, 2021
In this file photo, a Boeing 777X airplane takes off on its first flight.
Boeing Orders Top Cancellations
It was the company’s sixth straight month of positive net orders.
Aug 11th, 2021
This photo provided by Sarah Rachor shows Rachor in her hop yard, April 4, 2021 near Sidney, Mont. Rachor has a tractor from 1998, mainly because it was before new technology was installed in farm equipment, along with an older 1987 combine for backup. The 1998 tractor has a manual with codes that she uses to manually reset it when something goes wrong. That’s not possible with newer machines, she said.
Lack of 'Right to Repair' Costs Businesses Time, Money
Makers of products ranging from smartphones to farm equipment can withhold repair tools and create software-based locks that prevent even simple updates.
Aug 10th, 2021
Scotttn
5 Minutes With ID: Scott Camp on the Disconnect Between Buyers, Suppliers and Incentives
Atlas International Trade Group president Scott Camp, a 23-year Fastenal leadership veteran, discusses blind spots many distributors have with procurement and inventory management.
Aug 10th, 2021
Img
Fastenal, Penske Electric Truck Partnership Takes Next Step With New Pilot Program
The duo recently completed a short-term pilot of a pre-series battery electric Class 8 truck, in addition to a long-term test program that has been running since early 2020.
Aug 9th, 2021
President Joe Biden smiles after driving a Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon on the South Lawn of the White House, Aug. 5, 2021.
Automakers Pledge Huge Increase in Electric Vehicles
The industry committed to producing EVs for up to half of U.S. sales by the end of the decade.
Aug 6th, 2021
In this April 6, 2021 photo, crew members stand on the bow as the CMA CGM Argentina arrives at PortMiami, the largest container ship to call at a Florida port in Miami. Importers are contending with a perfect storm of supply trouble — rising prices, overwhelmed ports, a shortage of ships, trains, trucks — that is expected to last into 2022.
Shipping Snags Prompt U.S. Firms to Mull Retreat from China
Importers are contending with a perfect storm of supply trouble: rising prices, overwhelmed ports, and a shortage of ships, trains and trucks.
Aug 5th, 2021