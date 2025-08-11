Ontario Premier Says He Doesn't Trust Trump and Warns the U.S. President Could Reopen Trade Pact

Most of Canada's trade with the U.S. remains tariff-free because of the USMCA.

Aug 11, 2025
Prime Minister Mark Carney tours the Gorman Brothers Lumber sawmill in West Kelowna, B.C., August 5, 2025.
Prime Minister Mark Carney tours the Gorman Brothers Lumber sawmill in West Kelowna, B.C., August 5, 2025.
Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP

TORONTO (AP) — The leader of Canada's most populous province said Wednesday he doesn't trust U.S. President Donald Trump and expects the president to soon reopen the free trade agreement he agreed to in his first term.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the federal government needs to prepare for that to happen this fall.

Ford made the comments after the country's provincial premiers and Prime Minister Mark Carney met in private for the first time since Trump escalated his trade war by hitting Canada with a baseline 35% tariff last week.

The new tariff, which took effect on Friday after the two countries failed to hit an Aug. 1 deadline to secure a new trade agreement, applies only to goods not covered by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that Trump negotiated during his first term.

Trump previously hailed the agreement as "the fairest, most balanced and beneficial trade agreement we have ever signed. "

Carney has said about 85% of trade with the U.S. remains tariff-free because of USMCA.

Ford said Trump likely won't wait for the scheduled review of the agreement next year.

"He's not waiting until 2026. At any given time, President Trump — not that he even follows the rules — he can pull the carpet out from underneath us," Ford told reporters in Toronto Wednesday.

"I'm going to ask the people, do you trust President Trump? I don't."

Carney told a press conference on Tuesday that he has not talked to Trump in recent days but would speak with him "when it makes sense."

Sector-specific tariffs on Canada, like the 50% duty on steel, aluminum and copper, remain in place.

Carney also suggested he may lift counter-tariffs if that helps Canada in the ongoing trade dispute.

Latest in Supply Chain
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
August 1, 2025
Shipping containers are loaded onto trucks at CSX Queensgate Rail Yard, May 7, 2025, Cincinnati.
Exemption Allows Canadian, Mexican Goods to Be Shipped to U.S. Without Tariffs
August 6, 2025
President Trump arrives in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, July 30, 2025.
Trump Injects New Dose of Tariff Uncertainty as He Pushes Back Start Date
August 1, 2025
President Donald Trump, right, speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
Trump Announces 25% Tariff on India, Unspecified Penalties for Buying Russian Energy
July 30, 2025
Related Stories
Shipping containers are loaded onto trucks at CSX Queensgate Rail Yard, May 7, 2025, Cincinnati.
Supply Chain
Exemption Allows Canadian, Mexican Goods to Be Shipped to U.S. Without Tariffs
President Trump arrives in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, July 30, 2025.
Supply Chain
Trump Injects New Dose of Tariff Uncertainty as He Pushes Back Start Date
President Donald Trump, right, speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
Supply Chain
Trump Announces 25% Tariff on India, Unspecified Penalties for Buying Russian Energy
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 8, 2025
President Trump arrives in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, July 30, 2025.
Supply Chain
Trump Injects New Dose of Tariff Uncertainty as He Pushes Back Start Date
The order sets rates for 66 countries, the 27-member European Union, Taiwan and the Falkland Islands.
August 1, 2025
President Donald Trump, right, speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
Supply Chain
Trump Announces 25% Tariff on India, Unspecified Penalties for Buying Russian Energy
The announcement comes after negotiated frameworks with the EU, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.
July 30, 2025
President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shake hands, Turnberry, Scotland, July 27, 2025.
Supply Chain
Higher Tariffs Part of the Price Europe Was Willing to Pay for Security, Arms for Ukraine
Europe depends heavily on the U.S. — and not just for trade.
July 29, 2025
President Donald Trump talks to workers as he tours U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.
Supply Chain
Tariffs Could Squeeze U.S. Factories, Boost Costs by up to 4.5%
They could also lead to wage stagnation, layoffs and plant closures, according to a new analysis.
July 29, 2025
President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speak as they meet at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025.
Supply Chain
U.S.-EU Deal Sets 15% Tariff on Most Goods, Averts Threat of Trade War
Both sides also agreed to "zero for zero tariffs on a number of strategic products."
July 28, 2025
I Stock 1142092675
Supply Chain
U.S. Automakers Say Trump's 15% Tariff Deal with Japan Puts Them at Disadvantage
The reaction reveals the challenge of enforcing policies across the world economy.
July 23, 2025
A staff member distributes an extra edition of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper, which reads, 'U.S., a 15% tax on goods imported from Japan,' July 23, 2025, Tokyo.
Supply Chain
Trump Says Trade Deal with Japan Would Impose 15% Tariff
He had threatened a 25% tariff in a letter earlier this month.
July 23, 2025
I Stock 2216300657
Supply Chain
The Supply Chain Resiliency Playbook for Distributors
Companies need to treat resilience as a business-wide objective.
July 18, 2025
I Stock 2150276038
Supply Chain
Manufacturing Resilience: How to Thrive Amid Global Trade Shifts and Tariffs
Discover how leveraging integrated data, real-time analytics and AI across your operations, from workforce planning to contract management, is key to not just surviving, but thriving.
July 18, 2025
European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic arrives for a meeting of EU trade ministers at the European Council building, Brussels, May 15, 2025.
Supply Chain
EU Ministers Plan Countermeasures to Trump's 'Unacceptable' Tariffs
The move could have repercussions for companies and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic.
July 15, 2025
Earth movers transport soil at a construction site in Beijing, July 11, 2025.
Supply Chain
China's Exports Jump as Tariffs Reprieve Prompts Rush of Orders
Exports to the U.S. fell 16%, but that was less than half the 34.5% drop in the previous month.
July 15, 2025
President Donald Trump and Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen before the start of a plenary session of the NATO Heads of State and Government summit, The Hague, Netherlands, June 25, 2025.
Supply Chain
Trump Announces 30% Tariffs Against EU, Mexico
The move could cause massive upheaval between the U.S. and two of its biggest trade partners.
July 14, 2025
Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney walks with President Donald Trump at the G7 Summit, June 16, 2025, Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada.
Supply Chain
Trump Plans to Hike Tariffs on Canadian Goods to 35%
The letter would mark an aggressive increase to the 25% tariff rates imposed in March.
July 11, 2025
Supply Chain Disruption
Supply Chain
Retooling Supply Chains? Don’t Overlook Cybersecurity
Each new supplier, system or integration point creates new openings for attackers to exploit.
July 10, 2025