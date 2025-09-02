Brazil Cracks Down on Criminal Links to the Fuel Supply Chain

The money laundering scheme involves investment funds and the fuel sector.

Gabriela Sa Pessoa
Sep 2, 2025
Police stand guard in front of a building in Sao Paulo, Aug. 28, 2025.
Police stand guard in front of a building in Sao Paulo, Aug. 28, 2025.
AP Photo/Andre Penner

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil on Thursday said it seized 1.2 billion reais (about $220 million) in assets linked to a sprawling criminal network as part of a nationwide investigation into a money laundering scheme involving investment funds and the fuel sector.

Officials executed 14 search and seizure warrants and 14 preventive arrest warrants, resulting in five arrests, in what Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski said was one of the largest operations against organized crime in the country's history.

Federal authorities did not name any individuals or companies targeted, citing sealed and ongoing investigations. However, state prosecutors in Sao Paulo, who contributed to the operation, said the scheme involved members of the First Capital Command crime syndicate, or PCC.

Lewandowski said: "This operation addresses how criminal organizations have infiltrated and appropriated parts of the fuel industry, and how this connects to the financial sector through money laundering schemes."

Later in the day, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on X the operation was "the largest response by the Brazilian State to organized crime in our history so far."

"Our commitment is to protect citizens and consumers; to cut off the flow of illicit money, recover resources for public coffers, and ensure a fair and transparent fuel market, with quality and fair competition," Lula said.

Authorities identified 40 investment funds with a combined asset value of 30 billion reais (about $5.5 billion). These funds were allegedly used to shield assets for criminal organizations, holding properties such as a port terminal, four ethanol plants and about 1,000 gas stations across 10 Brazilian states.

"People know how it has worked, but it took a national effort to reach the heart of the problem and be able to confront it," Finance Minister Fernando Haddad told journalists.

Andrea Chaves, deputy secretary for tax enforcement at the Brazilian Federal Revenue Service, said the investigation highlighted the "extremely serious" infiltration of organized crime into the real economy and financial markets.

"This affects the entire supply chain — from fuel importation, production, distribution and commercialization," Chaves said.

Sao Paulo's State Public Prosecutor's Office said its investigation found that criminal organizations used adulterated fuel at more than 300 gas stations to launder illegal money through a complex network of intermediaries, including shell companies, investment funds and payment institutions.

"A significant portion of the unbacked funds was used to acquire ethanol plants and expand the group's criminal operations, which now include fuel distributors, transport companies and gas stations," prosecutors said.

The fraud also involved irregular imports of methanol through the Port of Paranagua, in Parana state. The methanol was not delivered to the recipients listed on invoices but instead sent to gas stations and distributors, where it was used to adulterate fuel.

Consumers allegedly were overcharged, receiving less actual fuel than indicated by the pumps, or received substandard fuel, prosecutors said.

Nívio Nascimento, a foreign relations adviser at the Brazilian Forum on Public Safety — an independent group that tracks crime — said the operation marked a milestone in combating the infiltration of strategic sectors of Brazil's economy by criminal organizations.

"Enforcement still needs to be expanded, considering the centrality of these economic sectors — fuel, beverages, cigarettes and several other items — that have been appropriated by criminal organizations," Nascimento told The Associated Press.

PCC is Brazil's biggest and most powerful organized crime group. It was founded in 1993 by hardened criminals inside Sao Paulo's Taubate Penitentiary to pressure authorities to improve prison conditions. It quickly started using its power to direct drug dealing and extortion operations on the outside. Over the past few years, the gang has diversified their investment portfolios into various illicit markets.

Latest in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 27, 2025
I Stock 2163751389
Court Finds Trump's Tariffs an Illegal Use of Emergency Power
September 2, 2025
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, Aug. 22, 2025.
Canada to Match Tariff Exemptions Under USMCA Trade Pact
August 25, 2025
Agentic Ai Parradee Kietsirikul
Industrial AI Playbook: Opportunities in Supply Chain and Distribution
August 22, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 2163751389
Supply Chain
Court Finds Trump's Tariffs an Illegal Use of Emergency Power
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, Aug. 22, 2025.
Supply Chain
Canada to Match Tariff Exemptions Under USMCA Trade Pact
Agentic Ai Parradee Kietsirikul
Supply Chain
Industrial AI Playbook: Opportunities in Supply Chain and Distribution
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 27, 2025
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, Aug. 22, 2025.
Supply Chain
Canada to Match Tariff Exemptions Under USMCA Trade Pact
The U.S. carve-out shields the vast majority of goods from punishing duties.
August 25, 2025
Agentic Ai Parradee Kietsirikul
Supply Chain
Industrial AI Playbook: Opportunities in Supply Chain and Distribution
Although data can provide transparency and insights, time-sensitivity brings new complexities.
August 22, 2025
President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen talk after reaching a trade deal at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025.
Supply Chain
The U.S. and EU Release a Bare-Bones Account of Their Trade Deal, but It's a Work in Progress
The 3 1/2-page text is a political commitment, but it's not legally binding.
August 21, 2025
Oak Flat Campground in the Tonto National Forest, Miami, Ariz., June 9, 2023.
Supply Chain
Appeals Court Puts the Brakes on Contested Land Transfer for Copper Mine
A pair of international companies plan to mine one of the largest copper deposits in North America.
August 20, 2025
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomes Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, June 17, 2025.
Supply Chain
Canadian Premier to Meet with Mexican President in Mexico Next Month
Both nations are dealing with U.S. tariffs and preparing for a review of the trade deal between the three.
August 18, 2025
A car frame welded by robots at a Vinfast factory in Hai Phong, Vietnam, Sept. 29, 2023.
Supply Chain
Vietnam Wants to Be the Next Asian Tiger
It’s overhauling its economy to make it happen.
August 13, 2025
Russian Matryoshka dolls depicting China's President Xi Jinping and President Trump at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg, Nov. 21, 2024.
Supply Chain
U.S., China Extend Trade Truce Another 90 Days
The move delays — once again — a dangerous showdown between the world’s two biggest economies.
August 12, 2025
A worker stocks products at New India Bazar, Fremont, Calif., Aug. 6, 2025.
Supply Chain
How India Ended Up Facing Steep U.S. Tariffs Despite Its Strategic Partnership
The nations are still negotiating a trade deal — although those talks have faced roadblocks.
August 12, 2025
Prime Minister Mark Carney tours the Gorman Brothers Lumber sawmill in West Kelowna, B.C., August 5, 2025.
Supply Chain
Ontario Premier Suggests Trump Could Reopen North American Trade Pact
Most of Canada's trade with the U.S. remains tariff-free because of the USMCA.
August 11, 2025
Shipping containers are loaded onto trucks at CSX Queensgate Rail Yard, May 7, 2025, Cincinnati.
Supply Chain
Exemption Allows Canadian, Mexican Goods to Be Shipped to U.S. Without Tariffs
Goods that comply with the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement are excluded from the tariffs.
August 6, 2025
President Trump arrives in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, July 30, 2025.
Supply Chain
Trump Injects New Dose of Tariff Uncertainty as He Pushes Back Start Date
The order sets rates for 66 countries, the 27-member European Union, Taiwan and the Falkland Islands.
August 1, 2025
President Donald Trump, right, speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
Supply Chain
Trump Announces 25% Tariff on India, Unspecified Penalties for Buying Russian Energy
The announcement comes after negotiated frameworks with the EU, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.
July 30, 2025
President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shake hands, Turnberry, Scotland, July 27, 2025.
Supply Chain
Higher Tariffs Part of the Price Europe Was Willing to Pay for Security, Arms for Ukraine
Europe depends heavily on the U.S. — and not just for trade.
July 29, 2025
President Donald Trump talks to workers as he tours U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.
Supply Chain
Tariffs Could Squeeze U.S. Factories, Boost Costs by up to 4.5%
They could also lead to wage stagnation, layoffs and plant closures, according to a new analysis.
July 29, 2025