Canadian Premier to Meet with Mexican President in Mexico Next Month

Both nations are dealing with U.S. tariffs and preparing for a review of the trade deal between the three.

Rob Gillies
Aug 18, 2025
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomes Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, June 17, 2025.
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomes Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, June 17, 2025.
Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit Mexico in September to meet with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, a senior official familiar with the matter said Friday.

The meeting comes as America's neighbors deal with U.S. tariffs and prepare for a review of the free trade deal between the three countries next year.

The official confirmed the visit on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Carney sent his foreign minister as well as his finance minister to meet with Sheinbaum earlier this month in a bid to diversity trade. They also met a large group of Canadian and Mexican business leaders, including key players supporting North America's integrated economy, trade infrastructure and supply chains.

Sheinbaum visited Canada during the G7 summit in Alberta in June.

Goods that comply with the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement that U.S. President Donald Trump negotiated during his first term are excluded from the U.S. tariffs.

But Trump has some sector-specific tariffs, known as 232 tariffs, that are having an impact. There is a 50% tariff on steel and aluminum imports and a 25% tariff on auto imports.

Mexico is Canada's third largest trading partner after the U.S. and China. Canada was Mexico's fifth-largest trading partner in 2024.

