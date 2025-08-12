U.S., China Extend Trade Truce Another 90 Days

The move delays — once again — a dangerous showdown between the world’s two biggest economies.

Paul WisemanDidi Tang
Aug 12, 2025
Russian Matryoshka dolls depicting China's President Xi Jinping and President Trump at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg, Nov. 21, 2024.
Russian Matryoshka dolls depicting China's President Xi Jinping and President Trump at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg, Nov. 21, 2024.
AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump extended a trade truce with China for another 90 days Monday, at least delaying once again a dangerous showdown between the world's two biggest economies.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that he signed the executive order for the extension, and that "all other elements of the Agreement will remain the same." Beijing at the same time also announced the extension of the tariff pause, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The previous deadline was set to expire at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. Had that happened the U.S. could have ratcheted up taxes on Chinese imports from an already high 30%, and Beijing could have responded by raising retaliatory levies on U.S. exports to China.

The pause buys time for the two countries to work out some of their differences, perhaps clearing the way for a summit later this year between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and it has been welcomed by the U.S. companies doing business with China.

Sean Stein, president of the U.S.-China Business Council, said the extension is "critical" to give the two governments time to negotiate a trade agreement that U.S. businesses hope would improve their market access in China and provide the certainty needed for companies to make medium- and long-term plans.

"Securing an agreement on fentanyl that leads to a reduction in U.S. tariffs and a rollback of China's retaliatory measures is acutely needed to restart U.S. agriculture and energy exports," Stein said.

China said Tuesday it would extend relief to American companies who were placed on an export control list and an unreliable entities list. After Trump initially announced tariffs in April, China restricted exports of dual-use goods to some American companies, while banning others from trading or investing in China. The Ministry of Commerce said it would stop those restrictions for some companies, while giving others another 90-day extension.

Reaching a pact with China remains unfinished business for Trump, who has already upended the global trading system by slapping double-digit taxes – tariffs – on almost every country on earth.

The European Union, Japan and other trading partners agreed to lopsided trade deals with Trump, accepting once unthinkably U.S. high tariffs (15% on Japanese and EU imports, for instance) to ward off something worse.

Trump's trade policies have turned the United States from one of the most open economies in the world into a protectionist fortress. The average U.S. tariff has gone from around 2.5% at the start of the year to 18.6%, highest since 1933, according to the Budget Lab at Yale University.

But China tested the limits of a U.S. trade policy built around using tariffs as a cudgel to beat concessions out of trading partners. Beijing had a cudgel of its own: cutting off or slowing access to its rare earths minerals and magnets – used in everything from electric vehicles to jet engines.

In June, the two countries reached an agreement to ease tensions. The United States said it would pull back export restrictions on computer chip technology and ethane, a feedstock in petrochemical production. And China agreed to make it easier for U.S. firms to get access to rare earths.

"The U.S. has realized it does not have the upper hand,'' said Claire Reade, senior counsel at Arnold & Porter and former assistant U.S. trade representative for China affairs.

In May, the U.S. and China had averted an economic catastrophe by reducing massive tariffs they'd slapped on each other's products, which had reached as high as 145% against China and 125% against the U.S.

Those triple-digit tariffs threatened to effectively end trade between the United States and China and caused a frightening sell-off in financial markets. In a May meeting in Geneva they agreed to back off and keep talking: America's tariffs went back down to a still-high 30% and China's to 10%.

Having demonstrated their ability to hurt each other, they've been talking ever since.

"By overestimating the ability of steep tariffs to induce economic concessions from China, the Trump administration has not only underscored the limits of unilateral U.S. leverage, but also given Beijing grounds for believing that it can indefinitely enjoy the upper hand in subsequent talks with Washington by threatening to curtail rare earth exports,'' said Ali Wyne, a specialist in U.S.-China relations at the International Crisis Group. "The administration's desire for a trade détente stems from the self-inflicted consequences of its earlier hubris."

It's unclear whether Washington and Beijing can reach a grand bargain over America's biggest grievances. Among these are lax Chinese protection of intellectual property rights and Beijing's subsidies and other industrial policies that, the Americans say, give Chinese firms an unfair advantage in world markets and have contributed to a massive U.S. trade deficit with China of $262 billion last year.

Reade doesn't expect much beyond limited agreements such as the Chinese saying they will buy more American soybeans and promising to do more to stop the flow of chemicals used to make fentanyl and to allow the continued flow of rare-earth magnets.

But the tougher issues will likely linger, and "the trade war will continue grinding ahead for years into the future,'' said Jeff Moon, a former U.S. diplomat and trade official who now runs the China Moon Strategies consultancy.

Latest in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 8, 2025
A worker stocks products at New India Bazar, Fremont, Calif., Aug. 6, 2025.
How India Ended Up Facing Steep U.S. Tariffs Despite Its Strategic Partnership
August 12, 2025
Prime Minister Mark Carney tours the Gorman Brothers Lumber sawmill in West Kelowna, B.C., August 5, 2025.
Ontario Premier Suggests Trump Could Reopen North American Trade Pact
August 11, 2025
Shipping containers are loaded onto trucks at CSX Queensgate Rail Yard, May 7, 2025, Cincinnati.
Exemption Allows Canadian, Mexican Goods to Be Shipped to U.S. Without Tariffs
August 6, 2025
Related Stories
A worker stocks products at New India Bazar, Fremont, Calif., Aug. 6, 2025.
Supply Chain
How India Ended Up Facing Steep U.S. Tariffs Despite Its Strategic Partnership
Prime Minister Mark Carney tours the Gorman Brothers Lumber sawmill in West Kelowna, B.C., August 5, 2025.
Supply Chain
Ontario Premier Suggests Trump Could Reopen North American Trade Pact
Shipping containers are loaded onto trucks at CSX Queensgate Rail Yard, May 7, 2025, Cincinnati.
Supply Chain
Exemption Allows Canadian, Mexican Goods to Be Shipped to U.S. Without Tariffs
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 8, 2025
Prime Minister Mark Carney tours the Gorman Brothers Lumber sawmill in West Kelowna, B.C., August 5, 2025.
Supply Chain
Ontario Premier Suggests Trump Could Reopen North American Trade Pact
Most of Canada's trade with the U.S. remains tariff-free because of the USMCA.
August 11, 2025
Shipping containers are loaded onto trucks at CSX Queensgate Rail Yard, May 7, 2025, Cincinnati.
Supply Chain
Exemption Allows Canadian, Mexican Goods to Be Shipped to U.S. Without Tariffs
Goods that comply with the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement are excluded from the tariffs.
August 6, 2025
President Trump arrives in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, July 30, 2025.
Supply Chain
Trump Injects New Dose of Tariff Uncertainty as He Pushes Back Start Date
The order sets rates for 66 countries, the 27-member European Union, Taiwan and the Falkland Islands.
August 1, 2025
President Donald Trump, right, speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
Supply Chain
Trump Announces 25% Tariff on India, Unspecified Penalties for Buying Russian Energy
The announcement comes after negotiated frameworks with the EU, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.
July 30, 2025
President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shake hands, Turnberry, Scotland, July 27, 2025.
Supply Chain
Higher Tariffs Part of the Price Europe Was Willing to Pay for Security, Arms for Ukraine
Europe depends heavily on the U.S. — and not just for trade.
July 29, 2025
President Donald Trump talks to workers as he tours U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.
Supply Chain
Tariffs Could Squeeze U.S. Factories, Boost Costs by up to 4.5%
They could also lead to wage stagnation, layoffs and plant closures, according to a new analysis.
July 29, 2025
President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speak as they meet at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025.
Supply Chain
U.S.-EU Deal Sets 15% Tariff on Most Goods, Averts Threat of Trade War
Both sides also agreed to "zero for zero tariffs on a number of strategic products."
July 28, 2025
I Stock 1142092675
Supply Chain
U.S. Automakers Say Trump's 15% Tariff Deal with Japan Puts Them at Disadvantage
The reaction reveals the challenge of enforcing policies across the world economy.
July 23, 2025
A staff member distributes an extra edition of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper, which reads, 'U.S., a 15% tax on goods imported from Japan,' July 23, 2025, Tokyo.
Supply Chain
Trump Says Trade Deal with Japan Would Impose 15% Tariff
He had threatened a 25% tariff in a letter earlier this month.
July 23, 2025
I Stock 2216300657
Supply Chain
The Supply Chain Resiliency Playbook for Distributors
Companies need to treat resilience as a business-wide objective.
July 18, 2025
I Stock 2150276038
Supply Chain
Manufacturing Resilience: How to Thrive Amid Global Trade Shifts and Tariffs
Discover how leveraging integrated data, real-time analytics and AI across your operations, from workforce planning to contract management, is key to not just surviving, but thriving.
July 18, 2025
European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic arrives for a meeting of EU trade ministers at the European Council building, Brussels, May 15, 2025.
Supply Chain
EU Ministers Plan Countermeasures to Trump's 'Unacceptable' Tariffs
The move could have repercussions for companies and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic.
July 15, 2025
Earth movers transport soil at a construction site in Beijing, July 11, 2025.
Supply Chain
China's Exports Jump as Tariffs Reprieve Prompts Rush of Orders
Exports to the U.S. fell 16%, but that was less than half the 34.5% drop in the previous month.
July 15, 2025
President Donald Trump and Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen before the start of a plenary session of the NATO Heads of State and Government summit, The Hague, Netherlands, June 25, 2025.
Supply Chain
Trump Announces 30% Tariffs Against EU, Mexico
The move could cause massive upheaval between the U.S. and two of its biggest trade partners.
July 14, 2025