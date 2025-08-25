Canada Will Match U.S. Tariff Exemptions Under USMCA Trade Pact, Prime Minister Carney Says

The U.S. carve-out shields the vast majority of goods from punishing duties.

Rob Gillies
Aug 25, 2025
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, Aug. 22, 2025.
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, Aug. 22, 2025.
Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP

TORONTO (AP) — Canada is dropping many of its retaliatory tariffs to match U.S. tariff exemptions for goods covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada trade pact, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Friday.

Carney said Canada will include the carve-out that the U.S. has on Canadian goods under the 2020 free trade deal that shields the vast majority of goods from the punishing duties, easing Canada's previous stance on holding the line on punitive tariffs until U.S. President Donald Trump relents more on those imposed by the U.S.

Some Canadian politicians and union leaders characterized Carney's move as capitulation, but the prime minister accentuated what he considered Canada's favorable position so far and said that the exemptions would jump-start further trade talks with Washington.

"Canada currently has the best trade deal with the United States. And while it's different from what we had before, it's still better than that of any other country," Carney said.

Carney and Trump spoke on the phone Thursday, and Carney met with his Cabinet on Friday before making the announcement.

"We had a very good call," Trump said Friday in the Oval Office. "We are working on something. We want to be very good to Canada. I like Carney a lot. I think he's a very good person." He also said: "I am fighting for the United States, and Canada and Mexico have taken a lot of our business over the years."

Carney said Trump told him that lifting the tariffs would reset trade negotiations. The United States-Mexico-Canada trade pact, or USMCA, is up for review in 2026, and Carney called the pact a unique advantage for Canada at a time when it is clear that the U.S. is charging for access to its market.

Carney said the commitment of the U.S. to the core of USMCA means that over 85% of Canada-U.S. trade continues to be free of tariffs. He said the U.S. average tariff rate on Canadian goods is 5.6% and remains the lowest among all its trading partners.

Canadian and Mexican companies can claim preferential treatment under the USMCA.

Canada and China are the only countries that have retaliated against Trump in his trade war. Canada imposed 25% tariffs on a long list of American goods in March, including oranges, alcohol, clothing and shoes, motorcycles and cosmetics.

Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau initially put on retaliatory tariffs in response to U.S. tariffs, but before the U.S. tariffs were applied the Trump administration exempted goods covered by the free trade deal.

Most imports from Canada and Mexico are still protected by the USMCA, but U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said, "I think the president is absolutely going to renegotiate USMCA."

Preserving the free trade pact will be critical for Canada and Mexico. More than 75% of Canada's exports go to the U.S. while more than 80% of Mexico's exports go there.

Trump has announced some sector-specific tariffs that do apply for Canada despite the USMCA — known as 232 tariffs — which are having an impact on the Canadian economy. There is a 50% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, for example.

"Canada and the United States have reestablished free trade for the vast majority of our goods," Carney said. "Canada will retain our tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos as we work intensively to resolve the issues there."

Carney previously rescinded Canada's plan to tax U.S. technology firms after Trump said he was suspending trade talks with Canada over those plans, which he called "a direct and blatant attack on our country."

The prime minister disputed any notion that Canada is appeasing Trump, noting that Canada is matching what the U.S. is doing.

"The president and I had a long conversation," Carney said. "There is a review of the free trade agreement in the spring. We're starting our preparations."

Lana Payne, president of Unifor, Canada's largest private sector union, characterized Carney's announcement as Canada backing down, and said the country shouldn't back down unless the U.S. drops all punitive tariffs.

"Trump's attacks on auto, steel, aluminum, and forestry sectors are hurting Canadian workers in real time," she posted on social media. "Walking back counter-tariffs isn't an olive branch. It only enables more U.S. aggression."

Opposition Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called it a capitulation by Carney. Poilievre said he would have gone to the U.S. president and asked him respectfully to remove all the tariffs.

"Any small tariff on Canada, any amount, by the United States has an outsized effect because more than 20% of our economy is exports to the U.S.," he said.

Latest in Supply Chain
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
August 22, 2025
Agentic Ai Parradee Kietsirikul
Industrial AI Playbook: Opportunities in Supply Chain and Distribution
August 22, 2025
President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen talk after reaching a trade deal at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025.
The U.S. and EU Release a Bare-Bones Account of Their Trade Deal, but It's a Work in Progress
August 21, 2025
Oak Flat Campground in the Tonto National Forest, Miami, Ariz., June 9, 2023.
Appeals Court Puts the Brakes on Contested Land Transfer for Copper Mine
August 20, 2025
Related Stories
Agentic Ai Parradee Kietsirikul
Supply Chain
Industrial AI Playbook: Opportunities in Supply Chain and Distribution
President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen talk after reaching a trade deal at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025.
Supply Chain
The U.S. and EU Release a Bare-Bones Account of Their Trade Deal, but It's a Work in Progress
Oak Flat Campground in the Tonto National Forest, Miami, Ariz., June 9, 2023.
Supply Chain
Appeals Court Puts the Brakes on Contested Land Transfer for Copper Mine
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsor Content
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
More in Supply Chain
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
These capabilities help sales teams close deals, empower buyers, and consolidate the sales process into one platform.
August 22, 2025
President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen talk after reaching a trade deal at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025.
Supply Chain
The U.S. and EU Release a Bare-Bones Account of Their Trade Deal, but It's a Work in Progress
The 3 1/2-page text is a political commitment, but it's not legally binding.
August 21, 2025
Oak Flat Campground in the Tonto National Forest, Miami, Ariz., June 9, 2023.
Supply Chain
Appeals Court Puts the Brakes on Contested Land Transfer for Copper Mine
A pair of international companies plan to mine one of the largest copper deposits in North America.
August 20, 2025
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomes Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, June 17, 2025.
Supply Chain
Canadian Premier to Meet with Mexican President in Mexico Next Month
Both nations are dealing with U.S. tariffs and preparing for a review of the trade deal between the three.
August 18, 2025
A car frame welded by robots at a Vinfast factory in Hai Phong, Vietnam, Sept. 29, 2023.
Supply Chain
Vietnam Wants to Be the Next Asian Tiger
It’s overhauling its economy to make it happen.
August 13, 2025
Russian Matryoshka dolls depicting China's President Xi Jinping and President Trump at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg, Nov. 21, 2024.
Supply Chain
U.S., China Extend Trade Truce Another 90 Days
The move delays — once again — a dangerous showdown between the world’s two biggest economies.
August 12, 2025
A worker stocks products at New India Bazar, Fremont, Calif., Aug. 6, 2025.
Supply Chain
How India Ended Up Facing Steep U.S. Tariffs Despite Its Strategic Partnership
The nations are still negotiating a trade deal — although those talks have faced roadblocks.
August 12, 2025
Prime Minister Mark Carney tours the Gorman Brothers Lumber sawmill in West Kelowna, B.C., August 5, 2025.
Supply Chain
Ontario Premier Suggests Trump Could Reopen North American Trade Pact
Most of Canada's trade with the U.S. remains tariff-free because of the USMCA.
August 11, 2025
Shipping containers are loaded onto trucks at CSX Queensgate Rail Yard, May 7, 2025, Cincinnati.
Supply Chain
Exemption Allows Canadian, Mexican Goods to Be Shipped to U.S. Without Tariffs
Goods that comply with the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement are excluded from the tariffs.
August 6, 2025
President Trump arrives in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, July 30, 2025.
Supply Chain
Trump Injects New Dose of Tariff Uncertainty as He Pushes Back Start Date
The order sets rates for 66 countries, the 27-member European Union, Taiwan and the Falkland Islands.
August 1, 2025
President Donald Trump, right, speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
Supply Chain
Trump Announces 25% Tariff on India, Unspecified Penalties for Buying Russian Energy
The announcement comes after negotiated frameworks with the EU, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.
July 30, 2025
President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shake hands, Turnberry, Scotland, July 27, 2025.
Supply Chain
Higher Tariffs Part of the Price Europe Was Willing to Pay for Security, Arms for Ukraine
Europe depends heavily on the U.S. — and not just for trade.
July 29, 2025
President Donald Trump talks to workers as he tours U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.
Supply Chain
Tariffs Could Squeeze U.S. Factories, Boost Costs by up to 4.5%
They could also lead to wage stagnation, layoffs and plant closures, according to a new analysis.
July 29, 2025
President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speak as they meet at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025.
Supply Chain
U.S.-EU Deal Sets 15% Tariff on Most Goods, Averts Threat of Trade War
Both sides also agreed to "zero for zero tariffs on a number of strategic products."
July 28, 2025
I Stock 1142092675
Supply Chain
U.S. Automakers Say Trump's 15% Tariff Deal with Japan Puts Them at Disadvantage
The reaction reveals the challenge of enforcing policies across the world economy.
July 23, 2025