Ritz Safety Acquires ABCO Safety

Ritz is one of the largest privately-held safety companies in the United States.

Aug 24th, 2021
Ritz Safety, LLC
Ritz Abco Logos

CINCINNATI, OH — Dayton, OH-based Ritz Safety LLC, one of the largest privately-held safety companies in the United States, announces the acquisition of Abco Safety, based in Cincinnati, OH. Abco Safety has served the safety industry in the tri-state area of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana since 1987. They provide an array of personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety solutions for customers of all sizes, both locally and nationally.

Abco Safety’s second location in Paducah, KY is a highly regarded specialized supplier of marine, MRO, and safety supplies to the marine industry on America’s waterways. The acquisition of Abco Safety marks the second strategic acquisition in 2021 for parent Ritz Safety, after acquiring Safety Resource Inc. of Rock Hill, SC in May.

Ritz Safety’s recent acquisition of Abco Safety reinforces their position as a national safety distributor, serving the industrial, agricultural, construction, mining, manufacturing, service, waste, energy and other sectors. Supporting customers looking for a value-added safety partner for their PPE, facility safety, safety supply, and training needs has been Ritz Safety’s mission for almost 40 years. Ritz Safety services over 5,000 customers monthly, shipping millions of products annually, with access to over 200,000 products in the safety space.

Ritz Safety began in 1983 as a family-owned business in Pompano Beach, FL. Since then, Ritz Safety has grown into a respected, national and international distributor with over 225 employees. The acquisition of Abco Safety brings the total number of Ritz Safety sales and distribution centers nationally to 16 locations; including corporate office in Dayton, OH, along with sales and distribution operations in Pompano Beach, Jacksonville and Tampa, FL; Medina, OH; Indianapolis, IN; Mobile, AL; Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio, TX; Oklahoma City, OK; Las Vegas, NV; Portland, OR; Rock Hill, SC; and now Cincinnati, OH and Paducah, KY as noted.

