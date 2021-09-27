Pilot Freight Services Acquires Locations in US Northwest, Oklahoma

The worldwide transportation and logistics services provider has gained new franchises in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Oklahoma.

Sep 27th, 2021
Pilot Freight Services
Pfs020 Web
Pilot Freight Services

GLEN MILLS, PA — Pilot Freight Services (Pilot), a worldwide transportation and logistics services provider has acquired franchise stations in strategic markets in the Pacific Northwest and Oklahoma. The franchises will be seamlessly integrated into Pilot’s corporate organization with no disruption in service offerings or senior management.

The franchises, located in Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Oklahoma, are attractive assets due to strong historical growth and operational performance. The serve a robust domestic and global customer-base, with a particular expertise in perishables freight forwarding. The leadership and employees of the franchises will join the Pilot organization as part of the transactions.

“We are truly excited to welcome these long-term franchises to the Pilot corporate team and are confident these tenured teams will continue to contribute to the long-term growth of the company,” Zach Pollock, chief executive officer of Pilot Freight Services.

Backed by ATL Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), Pilot has acquired 35 franchise locations over the last four years and completed the acquisitions of Manna Freight Systems in 2018, DSI Logistics in 2021, and American Linehaul Corporation in 2021. As a result of these acquisitions, Pilot has transformed into a nearly 100% company-controlled model. 

Pilot Freight Services is an award-winning full-service transportation and logistics provider with 96 locations throughout North America. Pilot also has several locations in Western Europe and a presence in the Asia-Pacific marketplace. The company’s freight forwarding services encompass every mode of transportation, including air, ground and ocean, serving all corners of the globe. Pilot’s full mile and final mile home delivery solutions for heavy and hard to handle goods include value-added service offerings such as white glove, assembly and installation.  Pilot’s logistics programs offer a complete line of expedited and time-definite services, international shipping solutions, product warehousing and inventory management.

