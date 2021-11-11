Master Distributor Midland Industries Acquires Century Brass

Midland adds a New York-based distributor of machined brass fittings and valves to its offering.

Nov 11th, 2021
Wynnchurch Capital
Midland Industries 5f6dfd98ea73e

ROSEMONT, IL — Midland Industries, a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., announced Nov. 11 the acquisition of Century Brass Products.

Headquartered in Long Island, NY, Century Brass is a distributor of primarily machined brass fittings and valves to the plumbing industry across the United States. The company also distributes power electrical cords and stainless-steel braided hoses.

John Gerber, CEO of Midland, said, ​“The acquisition of Century Brass strengthens our team and product offering while expanding our customer base and footprint in the plumbing wholesale space. We welcome Terry Klein and his team to the Midland family and look forward to learning from their years of history and deep product knowledge, enabling us to continue providing our customers a distinct advantage in the marketplace.” 

“We are excited to be part of the Midland family,” said Terry Klein, vice president of Century Brass. ​“We’re thrilled to leverage the technology and product offering to our customers, and to utilize the connected network of inventory across the United States.”

Midland Industries, headquartered in Kansas City, MO, is the new manufacturing and distribution platform brand representing recently consolidated companies including Anderson Metals, Midland Metal Mfg, Buchanan Rubber Ltd., Mid-America Fittings, Stainless Adapters Inc., and Champion Brass. With over 40,000 SKUs comprising fittings, valves, hose, and related products, the company distributes to general industrial, hose, fluid power, plumbing, oil and gas, water works, irrigation, truck and trailer, power transmission, and other end-markets.

Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, IL, with offices in California, New York, and an affiliate in Canada, was founded in 1999, and is a middle-market private equity investment firm. Wynnchurch’s strategy is to partner with middle-market companies in the United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch Capital manages a number of private equity funds with $4.2 billion of committed capital under management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs and restructurings.

Mar 19th, 2021
Dupont
DuPont to Buy Rogers Corp. for $5.2B, Sell Most of Mobility & Materials Unit
Engineering materials maker Rogers has more than 3,500 employees and a network of 14 manufacturing sites worldwide.
Nov 2nd, 2021
Graybar
Graybar Acquires Automation Distributor Steven Engineering, Reports Record Q3 Sales
San Francisco-based Steven Engineering provides advanced automation, motion control and pneumatic solutions to a wide range of market segments.
Nov 2nd, 2021
Imperial Dade
Imperial Dade Acquires Nichols Paper & Supply
Michigan-based Nichols represents the 43rd acquisition for Imperial Dade under its current leadership.
Nov 2nd, 2021
Rgaerg
Staying Busy, Ingersoll Rand Will Acquire Tuthill Pump Group in $85M Deal
The news comes just five days after IR announced a $71 million acquisition of Air Dimensions Inc.
Nov 2nd, 2021
Rbc Bearings Wsdf 60ff1909c7909
RBC Bearings Completes $2.9B Acquisition of ABB’s DODGE Mechanical PT Unit
DODGE produces a complete line of mounted bearings, enclosed gearing and power transmission components across industrial end markets.
Nov 2nd, 2021
M An 60dcb6db5330f 61043d59cab9a
ID's October M&A Recap: Slower, but Solid
Get caught up on all the deals we covered in October that impact the industry supply sector.
Nov 1st, 2021
Hgdfghdd
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Vacuum Pump Maker Air Dimensions Inc.
Bought for $70.5 million, Florida-based Air Dimensions designs, manufactures and sells vacuum diaphragm pumps.
Oct 28th, 2021
Infor Sd 60d0fc2001402
Infor Acquires Lighthouse Systems
The company’s flagship product, Shopfloor-Online, helps manufacturing companies manage and improve manufacturing operations.
Oct 27th, 2021
B&f Fastener Sss
B&F Fastener Supply Grows Further, Acquires Mid States Specialty in Illinois
It marks B&F's third acquisition since the start of 2017 and follows several other organic expansion moves the company has made in the past few years.
Oct 27th, 2021
Dallas 2200 Alberta Sign Front Entrance 480x480
Manufacturers Rep Lawless Group Acquires Rolston Hogstrom
Chicago-based Rolston Hogstrom has 45+ years of experience in representing manufacturers' brands of products in the US Midwest.
Oct 22nd, 2021
Asdf
Bolted-On: Brighton-Best Acquires Vertex Distribution from HWC
Fellow master distributor Vertex was previously bought by Houston Wire & Cable Co. from DXP Enterprises in 2016 for $32 million.
Oct 20th, 2021