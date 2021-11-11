Master Distributor Midland Industries Acquires Century Brass

ROSEMONT, IL — Midland Industries, a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., announced Nov. 11 the acquisition of Century Brass Products.

Headquartered in Long Island, NY, Century Brass is a distributor of primarily machined brass fittings and valves to the plumbing industry across the United States. The company also distributes power electrical cords and stainless-steel braided hoses.

John Gerber, CEO of Midland, said, ​“The acquisition of Century Brass strengthens our team and product offering while expanding our customer base and footprint in the plumbing wholesale space. We welcome Terry Klein and his team to the Midland family and look forward to learning from their years of history and deep product knowledge, enabling us to continue providing our customers a distinct advantage in the marketplace.”

“We are excited to be part of the Midland family,” said Terry Klein, vice president of Century Brass. ​“We’re thrilled to leverage the technology and product offering to our customers, and to utilize the connected network of inventory across the United States.”

Midland Industries, headquartered in Kansas City, MO, is the new manufacturing and distribution platform brand representing recently consolidated companies including Anderson Metals, Midland Metal Mfg, Buchanan Rubber Ltd., Mid-America Fittings, Stainless Adapters Inc., and Champion Brass. With over 40,000 SKUs comprising fittings, valves, hose, and related products, the company distributes to general industrial, hose, fluid power, plumbing, oil and gas, water works, irrigation, truck and trailer, power transmission, and other end-markets.

Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, IL, with offices in California, New York, and an affiliate in Canada, was founded in 1999, and is a middle-market private equity investment firm. Wynnchurch’s strategy is to partner with middle-market companies in the United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch Capital manages a number of private equity funds with $4.2 billion of committed capital under management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs and restructurings.