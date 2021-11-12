Wolter Acquires Fellow Material Handling in Indiana

It marks Wolter's 12th acquisition in the past decade and grows its footprint to 16 locations throughout the Midwest.

Nov 12th, 2021
Wolter Inc.
BROOKFIELD, WI — Advantage Materials Handling Group, founded in 1968, is a full-service forklift and material handling dealership providing equipment sales and service, parts and rentals, dock equipment, storage solutions and more throughout Northern Indiana.

Within the Advantage Materials Handling Group, there are three brands; Balint / Ryder Handling Equipment, BT Battery & Charger Systems and BT Equipment Services & Parts. All of which will now operate as Wolter.

254288070 411681197260283 8116396015721875339 NAdvantage Materials Handling Group, like Wolter, offers its customers solutions that work together to enhance safety, increase productivity and decrease cost.

In joining Wolter, the company will continue to offer its current products and solutions – including but not limited to forklifts, dock equipment, pallet rack systems, conveyors and more.

However, the acquisition will broaden the company’s offerings through Wolter’s productivity toolbox, which includes an extensive inventory of used equipment, automation & robotics, cranes & hoists, railcar movers, standby power & generators, forklift training, workplace storage and so much more.

Furthermore, the acquisition of Advantage Materials Handling Group expands Wolter’s coverage area for Kion North America’s Linde and Baoli lines of electric, gas and LP forklifts.

With the recent rebranding from Wolter Group to Wolter, the Indiana-based company will join a united team of industry experts committed to growing their customer’s productivity and operational successes under the Wolter name.

“This partnership not only further expands our footprint across Indiana and the Midwest, but also strengthens our product and solution offerings with a highly experienced and capable team to back our rapid growth” explains Jerry Weidmann, President of Wolter Inc.

With its headquarters in Brookfield, WI, Wolter is an integrated industrial equipment distributor and productivity solutions provider. The company serves more than 20,000 industrial, construction and commercial customers in Wisconsin, Upper Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and Missouri. With more than 460 employees, its more than 200 technicians are some of the most highly trained in the industry. 

With its headquarters in South Bend, IN and Service Division headquarters in Goshen, IN, Advantage Materials Handling Group services Northern Indiana. Parts of the company also include Balint/ Ryder Handling Equipment, BT Battery & Charger Systems and BT Equipment Service & Parts.

