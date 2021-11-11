Alaska Rubber Group Makes Acquisition in Portland, OR

Alaska Rubber Group announced Nov. 11 that it has acquired of Portland, OR-based Pacific Hose & Fittings Inc.

The new addition expands ARG to 12 locations across the Pacific Northwest and Alaska, and the expansion into Oregon further extends the company's reach and ability to service customers across a wide geography.

“Pacific Hose & Fittings is a perfect fit for ARG. We see a ton of opportunity in Oregon and look forward to utilizing the groups synergies and size to grow ARG’s presence in that market,” said Mike Mortensen, ARG CEO.

Pacific Hose & Fittings describes itself as an authorized distributor of Weatherhead Hydraulic Hose and Fittings, Boston Industrial Hose and Everflex Teflon Hose.

The founders of Pacific Hose & Fittings, Jeff Haagenson and Mark Lamberger, formed the company in 1999 with a focus on quality hydraulic and industrial hose distribution. ARG said that model will continue as both Haagenson and Lamberger will remain engaged in the success of the location as they lead their team to further growth as part of the Alaska Rubber Group’s employee ownership (ESOP) model.

Founded in 1980, ARG is based in Anchorage, AL, with key product categories including: industrial & hydraulic hose and fittings, lifting & rigging supplies, fueling & lubrication equipment, sheet rubber & conveyor belt. The company had 145 total employees as of the start of 2021, with estimated 2020 total sales of $35 million. It is a member of IDCO and the NAHAD Hose Safety Institute.

Alaska Rubber Group was featured in Industrial Distribution's 2021 Watch List, which you can check out here.