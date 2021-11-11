Alaska Rubber Group Makes Acquisition in Portland, OR

It extends ARG's footprint into Oregon and grows its locations count to 12.

Nov 11th, 2021
Mike Hockett
Alaska Rubber Group 60020a3904b15

Alaska Rubber Group announced Nov. 11 that it has acquired of Portland, OR-based Pacific Hose & Fittings Inc.

The new addition expands ARG to 12 locations across the Pacific Northwest and Alaska, and the expansion into Oregon further extends the company's reach and ability to service customers across a wide geography.

“Pacific Hose & Fittings is a perfect fit for ARG. We see a ton of opportunity in Oregon and look forward to utilizing the groups synergies and size to grow ARG’s presence in that market,” said Mike Mortensen, ARG CEO.

Pacific Hose & Fittings describes itself as an authorized distributor of Weatherhead Hydraulic Hose and Fittings, Boston Industrial Hose and Everflex Teflon Hose.

The founders of Pacific Hose & Fittings, Jeff Haagenson and Mark Lamberger, formed the company in 1999 with a focus on quality hydraulic and industrial hose distribution. ARG said that model will continue as both Haagenson and Lamberger will remain engaged in the success of the location as they lead their team to further growth as part of the Alaska Rubber Group’s employee ownership (ESOP) model.

Founded in 1980, ARG is based in Anchorage, AL, with key product categories including: industrial & hydraulic hose and fittings, lifting & rigging supplies, fueling & lubrication equipment, sheet rubber & conveyor belt. The company had 145 total employees as of the start of 2021, with estimated 2020 total sales of $35 million. It is a member of IDCO and the NAHAD Hose Safety Institute.

Alaska Rubber Group was featured in Industrial Distribution's 2021 Watch List, which you can check out here.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
Allied Motion Sdfa
Allied Motion Acquires Fellow NY Supplier ORMEC Systems Corp.
ORMEC supplies mission-critical electro-mechanical automation solutions and motion control products for the automation and aerospace industries.
Nov 3rd, 2021
Dupont
DuPont to Buy Rogers Corp. for $5.2B, Sell Most of Mobility & Materials Unit
Engineering materials maker Rogers has more than 3,500 employees and a network of 14 manufacturing sites worldwide.
Nov 2nd, 2021
Graybar
Graybar Acquires Automation Distributor Steven Engineering, Reports Record Q3 Sales
San Francisco-based Steven Engineering provides advanced automation, motion control and pneumatic solutions to a wide range of market segments.
Nov 2nd, 2021
Imperial Dade
Imperial Dade Acquires Nichols Paper & Supply
Michigan-based Nichols represents the 43rd acquisition for Imperial Dade under its current leadership.
Nov 2nd, 2021
Rgaerg
Staying Busy, Ingersoll Rand Will Acquire Tuthill Pump Group in $85M Deal
The news comes just five days after IR announced a $71 million acquisition of Air Dimensions Inc.
Nov 2nd, 2021
Rbc Bearings Wsdf 60ff1909c7909
RBC Bearings Completes $2.9B Acquisition of ABB’s DODGE Mechanical PT Unit
DODGE produces a complete line of mounted bearings, enclosed gearing and power transmission components across industrial end markets.
Nov 2nd, 2021
M An 60dcb6db5330f 61043d59cab9a
ID's October M&A Recap: Slower, but Solid
Get caught up on all the deals we covered in October that impact the industry supply sector.
Nov 1st, 2021
Hgdfghdd
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Vacuum Pump Maker Air Dimensions Inc.
Bought for $70.5 million, Florida-based Air Dimensions designs, manufactures and sells vacuum diaphragm pumps.
Oct 28th, 2021
Infor Sd 60d0fc2001402
Infor Acquires Lighthouse Systems
The company’s flagship product, Shopfloor-Online, helps manufacturing companies manage and improve manufacturing operations.
Oct 27th, 2021
B&f Fastener Sss
B&F Fastener Supply Grows Further, Acquires Mid States Specialty in Illinois
It marks B&F's third acquisition since the start of 2017 and follows several other organic expansion moves the company has made in the past few years.
Oct 27th, 2021
Dallas 2200 Alberta Sign Front Entrance 480x480
Manufacturers Rep Lawless Group Acquires Rolston Hogstrom
Chicago-based Rolston Hogstrom has 45+ years of experience in representing manufacturers' brands of products in the US Midwest.
Oct 22nd, 2021