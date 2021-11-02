Graybar Acquires Automation Distributor Steven Engineering, Reports Record Q3 Sales

San Francisco-based Steven Engineering provides advanced automation, motion control and pneumatic solutions to a wide range of market segments.

Nov 2nd, 2021
Graybar
Graybar

ST. LOUIS, MO — Graybar, a distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, announced Nov. 1 that it has completed the acquisition of Steven Engineering, Inc.

251374373 10160141714427754 987207810856515323 NHeadquartered in South San Francisco, Steven Engineering provides advanced automation, motion control and pneumatic solutions to a wide range of market segments. Steven Engineering was founded in 1975 and has a total of three locations in California and Oregon. As a subsidiary of Graybar, the company will continue to operate under the Steven Engineering name with the same leadership team, employees and suppliers.

“We are excited to welcome the Steven Engineering team to Graybar,” said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. “With its reputation for exceptional customer service and advanced technical capabilities, Steven Engineering will accelerate Graybar’s growth and strengthen our position in the industrial automation business.”

“Steven Engineering and Graybar share similar values and a passion for helping our employees, customers and suppliers succeed,” said Bryan Wolfgram, chief executive officer of Steven Engineering. “As part of Graybar, we look forward to sustaining our positive workplace culture, while investing in growth and innovation to achieve long-term success.”

Q3 Financials

On Oct. 25, Graybar reported its highest quarterly net sales in company history.

Graybar’s net sales for the third quarter totaled $2.31 billion, a 23.2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2020. Net income attributable to Graybar for the quarter was $74.3 million, up 115.4 percent from the same period last year.

For the first nine months of the year, the company reported net sales of $6.45 billion, a 19.1 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Net income attributable to Graybar for the first nine months of the year increased 116.8 percent to $201.6 million.

“Our strong performance so far this year is a testament to our employees and their dedication to our customers,” Mazzarella said. “While we are seeing improvements in the economy, the markets we serve continue to face a wide range of challenges. As we navigate through the uncertainty of today’s business environment, we remain focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience and sustaining a healthy financial position for the future.”

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
The Top 15 Export Markets for U.S. Businesses
Sponsored
The Top 15 Export Markets for U.S. Businesses
In 2020, U.S. businesses exported $1.431 trillion in goods and services to countries around the world. Nearly 75% of these sales went to just 15 countries. This new infographic shows you the top 15 export markets for U.S. businesses. Download Now
Oct 28th, 2021
Hgdfghdd
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Vacuum Pump Maker Air Dimensions Inc.
Bought for $70.5 million, Florida-based Air Dimensions designs, manufactures and sells vacuum diaphragm pumps.
Oct 28th, 2021
Infor Sd 60d0fc2001402
Infor Acquires Lighthouse Systems
The company’s flagship product, Shopfloor-Online, helps manufacturing companies manage and improve manufacturing operations.
Oct 27th, 2021
B&f Fastener Sss
B&F Fastener Supply Grows Further, Acquires Mid States Specialty in Illinois
It marks B&F's third acquisition since the start of 2017 and follows several other organic expansion moves the company has made in the past few years.
Oct 27th, 2021
Dallas 2200 Alberta Sign Front Entrance 480x480
Manufacturers Rep Lawless Group Acquires Rolston Hogstrom
Chicago-based Rolston Hogstrom has 45+ years of experience in representing manufacturers' brands of products in the US Midwest.
Oct 22nd, 2021
Asdf
Bolted-On: Brighton-Best Acquires Vertex Distribution from HWC
Fellow master distributor Vertex was previously bought by Houston Wire & Cable Co. from DXP Enterprises in 2016 for $32 million.
Oct 20th, 2021
Core Maina
Core & Main to Acquire Catalone Pipe & Supply, Marking 5th Deal of 2021
Penfield, PA-based Catalone is a full-service provider of waterworks products and services and custom concrete catch basins.
Oct 20th, 2021
Pelican Products Inc Vector Logo
Pelican Products to be Sold to Different PE Firm
Platinum Equity will buy the supplier of protective cases, portable lighting systems and outdoor consumer products from Behrman Capital.
Oct 20th, 2021
34873837 1998428883564314 158653978790330368 N
Pentair Acquires Water & Air Filtration Supplier Pleatco for $255M
Louisville, KY-based Pleatco makes water filtration and clean air technologies for pool, spa and industrial air customers.
Oct 19th, 2021
Fdh 6132515cf0113
FDH Aero Acquires Stealth Aerospace; 7th Bolt-On Since 2017
FDH now comprises nine companies, distributing c-class hardware and replacement parts.
Oct 19th, 2021
185271106 4054622057927466 7897460777457426903 Nd
Formerly Known as Blount, Oregon Tool Privately Acquired
Oregon Tool is a distributor of saw chains, bars, sprockets, outdoor equipment accessories and parts for markets of forestry, lawn & garden, farming, ranching & agriculture and concrete cutting & finishing.
Oct 19th, 2021
Asdf
Methods Machine Tools to Acquire Koch Machine Tool in Texas
The Koch offices in Dallas and Houston will gradually become Methods’ facilities.
Oct 18th, 2021