BradyIFS Acquires Millennium Packaging in San Antonio

Millennium is a distributor of foodservice disposables, dry goods, janitorial, cleaning and facility supplies across Texas and the Midwest.

Nov 3rd, 2021
BradyIFS
SAN ANTONIO, TX and BELL, CA — BradyIFS, a distributor of foodservice disposables and janitorial & sanitation products, has acquired Millennium Packaging & Distribution, which is headquartered in San Antonio, TX. Millennium is a distributor of foodservice disposables, dry goods, janitorial, cleaning and facility supplies across Texas and the Midwest. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition expands BradyIFS’ sales presence and distribution footprint across Texas and the Midwest and provides Millennium’s customers with access to an expanded product and service bundle.

“I am pleased to welcome the team at Millennium to BradyIFS. Millennium fits well with our strategy of further strengthening our presence and reach across the central United States as we continue to build a national platform. We are excited to partner with Bob Knoll and his great team of associates as we continue to build BradyIFS.” said Kenneth Sweder, CEO and Chairman and of the Board of IFS.

“We are excited to be joining BradyIFS as we know that the combination of BradyIFS and Millennium will bring significant levels of support and value to our customers, suppliers and employees,” said Bob Knoll, President of Millennium. “BradyIFS is the right partner for us as we double down on investments to ensure we continue to exceed our customer’s expectations.”

Stifel acted as exclusive financial advisor to Millennium.

Headquartered in San Antonio Texas, Millennium Packaging & Distribution has been in business since 2000. Millennium is a value-added distributor and service provider of foodservice disposables, dry goods, janitorial and sanitary supplies, industrial packaging, and cleaning equipment. Millennium offers over 10,000 products representing the leading manufacturers in the industry. For more information on Millennium Packaging & Distribution, please visit www.mpgroupinc.com.

With headquarters in Bell, CA and Las Vegas NV, BradyIFS is one of the largest foodservice and JanSan platforms in North America. The company sources, manages and distributes a broad range of products, including paper, equipment, cleaning chemicals, foodservice disposables and packaging and dry goods to over 30,000 customers. These customers operate in the restaurant, healthcare, building service, hospitality, education, wholesale, government, and food processor end markets.

