PIP Makes Another PPE Acquisition in Australia

Protective Industrial Products has added Sydney-based Bisley Workwear, six months after acquiring Perth-based Paramount Safety Products.

Dec 3rd, 2021
Protective Industrial Products
Pip

LATHAM, NY — Protective Industrial Products, Inc., a global leader in hand protection and PPE for the industrial, construction, mining and retail markets, announced Dec. 3 that a definitive agreement has been signed to acquire DJG Corporation Pty Ltd., the parent company of Bisley Workwear, headquartered outside of Sydney, Australia. The transaction is expected to close towards the end of December. PIP, with more than 20 locations around the world, is a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners.

Bisley Workwear LogoBisley is widely recognized for innovative workwear designs and its ethical and sustainable sourcing affiliations. Today, Bisley is the top provider of workwear and safetywear in Oceania along with being strategically well-represented in 10 key areas around the globe. Bisley’s in-house design team has worked with leading fabric and material specialists to continually produce innovative, stylish and comfortable workwear. This includes garments for men and women that are used in oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, logistics, agriculture and maintenance and repair operations.

RELATED: PIP Acquires Australia & New Zealand PPE Supplier (published June 30)

"The Bisley brand will add new portfolios of innovative workwear and safety garments to the head-to-toe PIP product offering in different regions, including North America. This addition reinforces our key objective of serving customers globally by continually providing them with more opportunities for growth”, said Joe Milot, President and CEO of PIP. He added, “Together, we are combining 60 years of expertise and innovation in protective workwear with 40 years of hand protection and PPE leadership to deliver the ultimate value and quality to distributors and safety managers across the globe.”   

“We are thrilled to join the PIP Global family,” stated David Gazal, CEO of Bisley Workwear. “Joe and I have a very similar business path and values while sharing the same mission: Using our scale to engage with key distributors while giving them more of a reason to buy all brands under the PIP Global umbrella.” Mr. Gazal concluded by emphatically stating his personal commitment to the business and excitement for the strong synergies that will provide Bisley with a global platform to achieve the ultimate goal of becoming the one-stop shop for industrial distributors.

Bisley is another example of PIP's acquisition strategy that is built upon strengthening its portfolio of products so that global distributor partners choose PIP first for all of their safety needs. PIP Global’s ultimate mission is to provide workers around the world with PPE that exceeds industry standards while placing sustainability and ethical sourcing at the forefront.

Protective Industrial Products (PIP) is a leader in providing innovative PPE to wholesalers and distributors in the industrial channels. PIP, along with its recognized leading brands: G-Tek, Bouton, Ironcat, Assurance, Kut-Gard, CleanTeam, QRP, Ambi-Dex, Dynamic, NOVAX, Caiman and Boss are relied upon for personal protection by workers every day. Our West Chester division offers safety products to leading Retail customers under the Safety Works, Boss, Brahma, Mud, West County Gardener and Hearos brands, as well as some of the world’s most recognized licensed brands. PIP’s portfolio of brands recently added all brands under Paramount Safety, headquartered in Australia.

Bisley Workwear has been shaping the Australian workwear clothing industry for nearly 60 years, with old-fashioned ideals like quality, exceptional service and value for money. Bisley is a market leader in branded garments for workers offering a comprehensive range of Workwear, Safetywear and Technical protective wear for both men and women. Using the latest in innovative technologies allows Bisley to maintain the highest quality and compliance.

