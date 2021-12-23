HGR Industrial Surplus Acquires CNC Marketplace Tramar Industries

It will merge HGR and Tramar's marketplaces and add warehouse locations to buy and sell consign industrial equipment from customers.

Dec 23rd, 2021
HGR Industrial Surplus
1500x500

EUCLID, OH — HGR Industrial Surplus has acquired Tramar Industries, the CNC machinery marketplace known for buying and selling CNC equipment around the world for over 25 years. This merger will expand options available to customers looking to buy or sell their industrial equipment.

HGR is known for their tagline, "We Buy and Sell Everything!" With over 150,000 items purchased every year from companies worldwide, HGR is the leader buying and selling used industrial surplus equipment.

18882140 1787024698277699 5059212190166005749 NSince 1994, Tramar Industries has continuously improved CNC product channels and services for customers internationally. Today, along with HGR's vast inventory selection and decades of experience, the combined companies will merge to expand offerings to customers and become a one-stop marketplace.

Greg Owens, CEO of HGR Industrial Surplus, says, "A wider selection of equipment across multiple categories, including top-quality CNC machinery, allows HGR and Tramar customers to have confidence in automating their facilities with experts in the industry."

The acquisition will merge HGR and Tramar's complementary marketplaces and provide additional warehouse locations and space throughout North America to buy or consign industrial equipment from customers. HGR and Tramar acquire equipment from one item to an entire plant through buying equipment directly from companies or through facility decommissioning services provided by NRTC Automation, a sister company to HGR Industrial.

Customers looking to sell their equipment will have another platform to recoup the value of their equipment. "Tramar supports companies around the globe through buying used CNC machinery and industrial equipment," says Mauro Damino, Senior Vice President, Tramar Industries. "Now, with HGR's extensive network of buyers looking to purchase industrial equipment, Tramar will be able to expand this effort to an even greater audience."

Combined, HGR and Tramar offer services across North America with locations in Ontario, Canada to Monterrey, Mexico as a one-source-solution provider across all equipment types, including MRO and CNC.

Interested parties can visit HGR's website or call (216) 486-4567 to learn more about HGR's services. For more information on Tramar, visit Tramar's website.

HGR Industrial Surplus lives up to the motto, "We Buy and Sell Everything!" With over 20 years of experience, HGR serves domestic and international customers by buying and selling thousands of used surplus items. Additionally, HGR offers decommissioning services and asset appraisal services to help manufacturers relieve the effort of selling their industrial surplus.

Tramar Industries earned an international reputation for fair prices and top-quality CNC machinery, including lathes, machining centers, boring mills, and more. Tramar buys and sells equipment domestically and globally, making it easy for our customers to not only find the right machinery and parts for their facility, but to also sell high quality used equipment to a reputable company.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Dec 4th, 2021
Afc Industries
AFC Industries Acquires AALL American Fasteners
It's the third deal in 2021 for Ohio-based Fairfield.
Dec 21st, 2021
Aergergcv
Pipeline Packaging Acquires MidStates Container Company
Pipeline said the deal will consolidate supply lines and leverage both companies for Midwest expansion.
Dec 20th, 2021
News 2
Sonoco to Buy Ball Metalpack for $1.35B
Previously part of Ball Corp., Metalpack supplies metal packaging for food and household products and is North America's largest aerosol producer.
Dec 20th, 2021
267756347 10165807425830297 7909941070667552227 N
Emerson Acquires Danish Automation Supplier to Wind Energy Market
Emerson has added Mita-Teknik, which provides control automation for wind energy generation.
Dec 20th, 2021
Logo Colorasdf
TriMas Acquires Components Supplier Omega Plastics
Michigan-based Omega makes components and tooling for medical and industrial applications.
Dec 20th, 2021
Otc Adds
Ohio Transmission Co. Completes Year-End Deal Flurry by Acquring Diversified Pump
It's the fourth deal announced in as many days for OTC — No. 22 on ID's Big 50 List.
Dec 17th, 2021
Ohio Transmissionaadsf
Ohio Transmission Co. Adds AAP Automation as Acquisition Train Continues
It's the third deal OTC has announced in three days and expands its workforce to over 1,500 employees.
Dec 16th, 2021
Vector 2
MRO Distributor Pearlman Acquires Stone Fabrication Distributor Vector Tools
Georgia-based Vector is a distributor of stone fabrication and installation tools and supplies, servicing the US southeast.
Dec 16th, 2021
Motion & Kaman
Big 50 Shakeup: Motion Industries to Acquire Kaman Distribution Group for $1.3B
The deal figures to make Motion the second-largest industrial distributor in North America, trailing only Grainger.
Dec 16th, 2021
Awrgasgd
Solve Industrial Motion Group Acquires Bearings Limited, Tritan Brand
New York-based Bearings Limited has an offering of over 25,000 Tritan products and serves customers from six regional locations.
Dec 16th, 2021
Tp Pumpasdf
Ohio Transmission Corp. Acquires TP Pump; 2nd Deal Announced in 2 Days
One day after saying it had acquired Houston-based Critical Rental Solutions, OTC shared the news of adding a distributor in the US Southwest.
Dec 15th, 2021