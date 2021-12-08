Imperial Dade Acquires American Paper & Twine Company

Nashville-based APT is the 12th acquisition Imperial Dade has announced in 2021.

Dec 8th, 2021
Imperial Dade
Imperial Dade

JERSEY CITY, NJ and NASHVILLE, TN — Imperial Dade, a  distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies, today announced the acquisition of American Paper & Twine (“APT” or the “Company”). The transaction represents the 44th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, CEO and President of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, APT is a distributor of janitorial, packaging, foodservice, safety and office products run by Bob Doochin and Karen Doochin Vingelen. With 95 years of experience, the Company has built a strong reputation for its knowledgeable sales force, wide breath of products, and high touch customer service.

The addition of APT will significantly strengthen Imperial Dade’s existing presence in the Southeast, help better reach customers coast-to-coast, and solidify its position as the national leader in specialty distribution. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s platform, APT customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

"APT's storied history in the industry and exceptional customer service make it a great addition to the Imperial Dade platform. We enthusiastically welcome the Doochin family, and the APT team members to our family," said Robert Tillis. "We look forward to partnering with APT and continuing to provide customers with a world-class value proposition and service offering. This acquisition is the next step in our ability to serve customers coast to coast as a national distributor," said Jason Tillis.

"The legacy we have built here at American Paper & Twine over the past 95 years will provide a great foundation for growth for Imperial Dade in our region. With the added resources by combining with Imperial Dade, we will be able to continue to provide exceptional customer service while accelerating the growth we have experienced in recent years," said Karen Doochin Vingelen, President and COO of APT.

Imperial Dade is an independently-owned and operated distributor of foodservice packaging, facilities maintenance supplies and equipment in the United States, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

