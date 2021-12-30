It's the final days of the year, which means we're all inundated with countless "Top XX of the Year" lists. To that I say, embrace it. Even in such a tumultuous year as 2021, it's always worth taking a look back at the year that was.
From a resurgence of mergers & acquisitions to all the supply chain chaos, there was no shortage of major news for our readers in 2021. I've included a few videos here that were recaps of news reports relevant to the ID audience. Here's a look at the biggest headlines:
- MSC Overhauls Customer Support Model, to Close 73 Branches - published Jan. 21
This sent shockwaves through the market early in the year, likely leaving executives at other large distribution firms to wonder if their company — or their competitors' — would do the same. So far, it appears MSC is still the only major industrial distributor to take such action as far as pivoting to a digital-first customer support model, but given the rise of remote work — even before COVID-19 — it surely won't be the last.
- Big 50 Shakeup: Motion Industries to Acquire Kaman Distribution Group for $1.3B - Dec. 16
Had this news came out a week or two earlier, it'd likely take the top spot here. Motion closed its 75th anniversary year in 2021 with a bang, announcing the biggest acquisition in the MRO products market in at least several years.
- Regal Beloit to Acquire Rexnord's Process & Motion Control Unit in $3.7B Deal - Feb. 16
And here's the follow-up recapping the deal's closing (Oct. 5)
- Federal Watchdog Denies Grainger's Protest of MSC Industrial Contract - Nov. 22
- Office Depot Rejects Staples' Acquisition Offer, Again - March 16
- Adhesive Manufacturer Penalized for Chemical Safety Violations - April 9
- Coleman Closing Plant, 175 Jobs Lost - Sept. 8
- Fastenal Fined $650K Over Undisclosed Fees at California Stores - Jan. 5
- Fastenal Posts Strong Q3 While Closing Another 63 Branches - Oct. 12
- Owners of 2 Industrial Distributors Charged in Bribery, Fraud Schemes - Aug. 27
- Motion Makes 7 Management Promotions - Feb. 15
- Motion Makes Executive Promotions for E-Commerce, Supply Chain and More - March 11
- The Home Depot Completes $8B HD Supply Acquisition - Dec. 29, 2020
Though was announced in the final days of 2020, but it deserves a spot here
- Stellar Industrial Boosts Northeast Footprint, Acquires R.G. Brewton - July 9
- Boeing Picks Site for First Final Assembly Facility Outside North America - Sept. 22
- Uline Offers $8,000 Year-End Bonus for New Warehouse Workers - Aug. 9
- Snap-on Industrial Brands Go Forward as Williams - April 21
- Würth Industry NA Stays on Acquisition Trail, Adds ORR Safety - March 16
- Motion Industries Rebrands as Motion - Jan. 20
- Berkshire eSupply Hosts Distributors, Suppliers in Soft Opening for BESN Network - June 15
- Grainger Adding 100 Customer Service Reps at Headquarters - Nov. 1
- DXP Acquires Four Pumping Distributors, Secures $300M Loan - Dec. 23, 2020
Another item announced in the final days of 2020, so I'm including it here
- Fastenal Opens New HQ Office in Downtown Winona - Dec. 6
- Manufacturers Rep Lawless Group Acquires Rolston Hogstrom - Oct. 22
- Grainger Sales Jump Nearly 12% in Q3 on Core Products Demand - Oct. 29
