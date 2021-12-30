ID's Top News Items of 2021: MSC, Motion Dominate Early and Late

It's always worth taking a look back at the year that was. Here, see what the biggest news was on ID during 2021.

Dec 30th, 2021
Mike Hockett
News Id

It's the final days of the year, which means we're all inundated with countless "Top XX of the Year" lists. To that I say, embrace it. Even in such a tumultuous year as 2021, it's always worth taking a look back at the year that was.

From a resurgence of mergers & acquisitions to all the supply chain chaos, there was no shortage of major news for our readers in 2021. I've included a few videos here that were recaps of news reports relevant to the ID audience. Here's a look at the biggest headlines:

Dec 4th, 2021
Wesco Internationala
WESCO Named to Forbes Lists for World's Best Employers, Best Employers for Women
The honors were given to 750 and 300 companies, respectively.
Nov 29th, 2021
Millmax 640x360
MSC Industrial's MillMax Service Garners R&D 100 Award
MillMax combines the knowledge of MSC's team of metalworking specialists with impact-testing equipment and software to improve the milling performance on CNC machine tools.
Nov 8th, 2021
Pamela Kan giving her acceptance speech after receiving the Warren Pike Award at PTDA's 2021 Industry Summit on Oct. 22 in Atlanta, GA.
Bishop-Wisecarver President Pamela Kan Named PTDA Warren Pike Award Winner
Pamela Kan, who leads Bishop-Wisecarver and has been involved with the PTDA since 2003, received the prestigious award at the group's 2021 Industry Summit on Oct. 22.
Oct 27th, 2021
Ptda Ere
PTDA Names Winners of Wendy B. McDonald, Robert K. Callahan Awards
See who was named the recipient of two of the association's most prestigious awards.
Oct 22nd, 2021
Faaj785 Vk Ac Yh6j
Recapping NetPlus Alliance's 2021 Annual Meeting
See which companies brought home awards from the eighth annual event, which hosted 550 distributor and supplier attendees.
Oct 20th, 2021
Big 50 2
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2021 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the list in a concise, easy-reference format.
Oct 4th, 2021
30 11 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 30-11
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the second part of ID's 2021 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 30-11.
Sep 29th, 2021
T H Podcast
Turtle & Hughes Launches "The Power of Partnerships" Podcast
The podcast will explore a wide range of topics, including industrial automation, infrastructure, lighting, energy, power distribution and supply chain.
Sep 28th, 2021
50 31 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the first part of ID's 2021 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50-31.
Sep 28th, 2021
Promotn
ID's 2021 Big 50 List Debuts Tomorrow
Here's our teaser for this year's Big 50 List. Who moved up, down or joined the list? Find out starting Sept. 28.
Sep 10th, 2021
Drg
Kaman Distribution Group Celebrates Golden Anniversary
Founded in 1971 as Kaman Bearing & Supply, the distributor was No. 17 on ID's 2020 Big 50 List.
Aug 10th, 2021