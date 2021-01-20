Motion Industries Rebrands as Motion

Coinciding with its 75th anniversary, the company says the rebrand is to solidify the company’s structure and advance its position in the marketplace.

Jan 20th, 2021
Motion
BIRMINGHAM, AL — Motion Industries, an MRO replacement parts distributor and a provider of industrial technology solutions, announced Tuesday that effective immediately they will operate under the brand name of “Motion.” The move to rebrand is intended to solidify the company’s structure and advance its position in the marketplace. The timing coincides with Motion’s 75th anniversary. The rebranding to Motion will be augmented by dominant use of the “Mi” logo. The new, full logo will now appear as follows:

Mi Motion Logo Rgb

Motion president Randy Breaux said, “The goal of this change is twofold: 1) to have the name ‘Motion’ as well as the ‘Mi’ logo synonymous with and increasingly recognized as the premier industrial solutions company that we strive to be every day for our customers, and 2) to promote and reflect that the Motion structure and strategy is cohesive, allowing a deeper focus on sales, expertise, and customer service that make us different and valued.”

75 Years Of Mi Motion 4 CAs it has for decades, the basis of the word “Motion” in the company’s name stems from the company’s role in keeping industry’s operations and machinery running — that is, in motion. Through enhanced strategies and best-in-class employee talent, Motion’s capabilities have grown in breadth, depth, and innovation.

“We are excited to embark on this new Motion chapter and to experience continued growth as 2021 progresses,” Breaux added.

The comprehensive rebrand is now visible on Motion’s website (Motion.com), and is transitioning into the company’s other representation and communications. Motion has created a brand-new press kit containing the logo files and other multimedia, all downloadable for easy access. Download

With annual sales of $6.0 billion, Motion is an industrial distributor of bearings; mechanical power transmission products; electrical and industrial automation components; hose, belting and gaskets; hydraulic and pneumatic components; process pumps; industrial and safety products; seals and accessories; and material handling products and solutions. With the goal of increasing customers’ productivity, the company offers many valued-added services, including engineering, fabrication, repair and Industry 4.0 solutions across these product groups. In addition, Mi Automation Solutions and Mi Conveyance Solutions were formed to offer a wide range of specialized, related products and innovative solutions for many applications.

Motion has over 550 locations, including 15 distribution centers in North America, and Mi Asia Pacific has nearly 200 locations, including eight distribution centers in Australasia. Motion serves more than 200,000 customers from the food and beverage, pulp and paper, iron and steel, chemical, mining and aggregate, petrochemical, automotive, semiconductor, wood and lumber, medical and pharmaceutical industries.

Motion was No. 2 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List.

