Emerson Opens $49M Welding & Assembly HQ in Connecticut

BROOKFIELD, CT — On Jan. 11, Emerson announced the opening of its new Branson welding and assembly technologies’ global headquarters in Brookfield, CT. This opening completes Emerson’s $49 million investment announced in April 2019 and supports Branson’s plastic joining, ultrasonic metal weldin, and ultrasonic cleaning technologies for the medical, textile, automotive, food and beverage, packaging and electronics industries.

“We are proud to support the Brookfield community and American manufacturing with this strategic investment,” said Vernon Murray, president of welding and assembly technologies for Emerson. “This new facility will help us continue to drive innovation and deliver the solutions our customers need and expect. Our new Brookfield headquarters also offers a more collaborative work environment for engineers and manufacturing leaders to serve our customers.”

The innovative technological capabilities available with this new 146,000-square-foot facility will offer unprecedented levels of customer support, including:

16,000-square-foot engineering lab for research and development, customer application development, and materials testing.

Advanced additive manufacturing equipment for rapid-response prototyping and production tooling.

48,000 square feet of manufacturing space for Computer Numerical Control (CNC) milling machining centers, equipment assembly, and customer application runoffs.

Collaborative workspaces to facilitate information to develop customer solutions more efficiently.

Dedicated training workspace for seminars, training classes, technical support services, and other customer needs.

Energy efficient construction methods including space wattage limitations, energy-saving LED lighting, automated controls for daylight harvesting and recovering heat from manufacturing operations to help warm the facility.

User-center design methodology to promote employee health and wellness.

Emerson plans to host seminars and events to introduce clients to the advanced capabilities of the new facility, as soon as COVID-19 safety protocols permit.Emerson purchased the 13-acre parcel for the new facility in Brookfield’s Berkshire Industrial Park, less than two miles from Branson’s former Danbury headquarters.For more information about Emerson’s welding, assembly and cleaning solutions, go to: https://www.emerson.com/en-us/automation/welding-assembly-cleaning.